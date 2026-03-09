Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury

VIP
All Wars Require Regime Change
All Wars Require Regime Change
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the...
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's Pro-Abortion
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's...
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw IED in NYC
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw...
Tipsheet

Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 09, 2026 1:45 PM
Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

President Trump revealed on Monday that he is "nowhere near" putting boots on the ground in Iran, as Operation Epic Fury enters its second week and continues to be a stunning success in American military prowess.

Advertisement

“We haven’t made any decision on that. We’re nowhere near it,” the president told the New York Post, adding that he is “not happy with” Iran’s replacement for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was chosen for the position. 

When asked about his plans for dealing with the new Ayatollah, he replied: “Not going to tell you. I’m not happy with him.”

This comes as U.S. and Israeli forces continue battering Iranian capabilities, nearly destroying the country’s navy, eliminating more than 50 senior officials, including Ayatollah Khamenei, and targeting missile systems used to strike more than a dozen countries across the region, some hosting American bases. Many of those attacks hit civilian infrastructure, drawing official responses from countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended

There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026 Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY UNITED ARAB EMIRATES OPERATION EPIC FURY

The United States does, however, have potential access to ground forces through Iraqi Kurdish fighters, who have thousands of troops positioned inside Iran, though the extent of any coordination with the U.S. military remains unclear.

Still, the need for ground forces appears unlikely. Iran has received little beyond moral support from its allies, including Russia and China, and the Trump administration has signaled it expects the conflict to conclude within weeks.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026 Matt Vespa
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police Amy Curtis
Here's How the Left Will Ban Dogs to Appease Islamists Amy Curtis
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers Jeff Charles
You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026 Matt Vespa
Advertisement