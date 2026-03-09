CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury

CNN analyst Harry Enten revealed that while some Americans are split over their support for Operation Epic Fury, veterans overwhelmingly support the Trump administration's actions in the Middle East.

"Take a look at this Fox News poll that came out during the past week. Net approval rating of the current U.S. military action against Iran. Look at that. Overall, Fox News shows a dead-even split," Enten said. "But look at those who served in the military. Significantly higher support for the U.S. military action currently going on in Iran. It plus 20 points. That should not be so much of a surprise because take a look at how they view Trump's foreign policy overall. Again, look at those who served in the U.S. military versus overall. If you look at Trump's foreign policy overall, the net approval rating on that, per Fox News, those who served in the military, they like what's going on on average. Look at that. The net approval rating plus eight points for Trump's foreign policy."

"But look at those overall. Way, way down there at minus 20 points," he said. "We're talking about a nearly 30-point gap between those who served in the military and overall."

Enten went on to explain that veterans have been a consistently supportive voting bloc for President Trump, dating back to 2016. He also argued that veterans played a critical role in helping elect the president in 2024.

"And this split, when it comes to those who served in the military and overall, dates back to Trump's elections, all the way back to 2016. But let's look at the 2024 numbers," Enten continued. "Look at this. 2024 results. Those who served in the military, Trump won them by, get this, 31 points. Kamala Harris actually won all other voters by two points. And that means, Johnny Berman, that means that Donald Trump only won in 2024 because of support from those who served in the military."

This comes as several political commentators, much of the mainstream media, and Democratic leaders attempt to frame Operation Epic Fury as another “forever war,” destined to cost American lives and billions of dollars with little benefit to the United States. However, with veterans overwhelmingly supporting the operation, that narrative faces increasing doubt.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

