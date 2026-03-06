VIP
Tipsheet

President Trump Demands Unconditional Surrender From Iran

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 06, 2026 10:20 AM
President Trump Demands Unconditional Surrender From Iran
The White House

President Trump demanded nothing short of unconditional surrender from Iran on Friday as the United States and Israel have continued to obliterate Iranian forces for nearly a week.

"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!" President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."

"IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE," he added. "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)."

This comes as Operation Epic Fury has reportedly killed more than 50 senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, U.S. and Israeli forces have decimated Iran’s naval capabilities and destroyed large numbers of its ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones, and continue targeting remaining missile batteries across the country.

