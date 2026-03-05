Wisconsin Congressional Candidate Rebecca Cooke Flees When Confronted About Her Stance on ICE

Democratic Congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke, vying for Wisconsin’s Third District, is under fire after fleeing when confronted about her position on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as she refused to answer any clarifying questions.

🚨YIKES: Democrat Rebecca Cooke FLEES THE SCENE when confronted about calling ICE 'Disgusting!'



"Do you support the deportation of illegal immigrants that r*pe and murder U.S. citizens?"



"Why did you call ICE disgusting?"



"Do you support the abolishment of ICE?"



These… pic.twitter.com/NBPokZGoTc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2026

"Rebecca, why did you call ICE disgusting?" the person asked. "Rebecca, do you support the abolishment of ICE? Rebecca, I was wondering why you called ICE disgusting. Rebecca, do you support the deportation of illegal immigrants that rape and murder U.S. citizens? Rebecca, can you please answer the question?"

Cooke’s refusal to answer straightforward questions about her opposition to ICE comes as little surprise, as many Democrats have increasingly campaigned against the president’s deportation efforts. Cooke herself has described ICE as “disgusting” and has frequently sided with illegal immigrants rather than immigration enforcement.

Wisconsin Democrat Rebecca Cooke says she thinks ICE law enforcement removing violent criminal illegals is "disgusting and wrong"



What's disgusting is @RebeccaforWI putting criminal illegals before law-abiding Americans! pic.twitter.com/c8xkf36Ica — NRCC (@NRCC) September 29, 2025

Even after Alex Pretti’s death in January, she continued to call for ICE to leave the state of Minnesota, framing immigration enforcement not as a "policy disagreement" but as a “moral imperative.”

"Another death at the hands of ICE - this is a federal agency out of control. ICE needs to vacate Minnesota and leave our neighbors alone. This is not a policy disagreement; this is a moral imperative," Cooke wrote on X. "Over 50,000 Minnesotans made their voices heard yesterday at a peaceful strike in -20 degree weather, only to be met with more violence this morning. The Midwest will not stand for this and this country will not stand for this."

It remains unclear whether Cooke’s refusal to answer basic questions about ICE was an attempt to dodge scrutiny or a recognition that her position is politically unpopular.

