Tipsheet

Wisconsin Congressional Candidate Rebecca Cooke Flees When Confronted About Her Stance on ICE

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 05, 2026 3:30 PM
Wisconsin Congressional Candidate Rebecca Cooke Flees When Confronted About Her Stance on ICE
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democratic Congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke, vying for Wisconsin’s Third District, is under fire after fleeing when confronted about her position on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as she refused to answer any clarifying questions.

"Rebecca, why did you call ICE disgusting?" the person asked. "Rebecca, do you support the abolishment of ICE? Rebecca, I was wondering why you called ICE disgusting. Rebecca, do you support the deportation of illegal immigrants that rape and murder U.S. citizens? Rebecca, can you please answer the question?"

Cooke’s refusal to answer straightforward questions about her opposition to ICE comes as little surprise, as many Democrats have increasingly campaigned against the president’s deportation efforts. Cooke herself has described ICE as “disgusting” and has frequently sided with illegal immigrants rather than immigration enforcement.

Even after Alex Pretti’s death in January, she continued to call for ICE to leave the state of Minnesota, framing immigration enforcement not as a "policy disagreement" but as a “moral imperative.”

"Another death at the hands of ICE - this is a federal agency out of control. ICE needs to vacate Minnesota and leave our neighbors alone. This is not a policy disagreement; this is a moral imperative," Cooke wrote on X. "Over 50,000 Minnesotans made their voices heard yesterday at a peaceful strike in -20 degree weather, only to be met with more violence this morning. The Midwest will not stand for this and this country will not stand for this."

It remains unclear whether Cooke’s refusal to answer basic questions about ICE was an attempt to dodge scrutiny or a recognition that her position is politically unpopular.

