Steve Hilton Slams Gavin Newsom For Treating California As a Stepping Stone to the White House

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 05, 2026 11:30 AM
Steve Hilton Slams Gavin Newsom For Treating California As a Stepping Stone to the White House
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Leading California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton blasted Gavin Newsom for using the Golden State as a stepping stone to the White House, arguing that the governor is unwilling to run on his California record as he repeatedly flip-flops on key policy issues that could shape support in a 2028 Democratic presidential primary.

"It's confusing as to what platform he could possibly be running on," Hilton said. 

You see the amount of people leaving the state because of high taxes. They've spent billions of dollars on the homeless situation there, but it's exploded instead. Drug addiction, exploding. I mean, crime going up, you name it. And yet he seems to be focusing on this left-wing radical ideology that even Democrats overwhelmingly do not believe that children should be mutilated and that they should not be chemically castrated. So how is it possible that he thinks he could be the next president of the United States here? It's incredible.

Not only is his record in California terrible, but on national platforms, it remains unclear whether Newsom plans to lean towards the moderate side of his party or embrace its progressive wing. To make matters even more confusing, Newsom has shifted several of his policy positions over the past year, from his stance on Israel to the issue of men in women's sports.

For example, in the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attacks in 2023, he voiced support for Israel’s right to defend itself. Yet just this week, days into Operation Epic Fury, Gov. Newsom criticized Israel as an “apartheid state” and suggested the United States may need to reconsider its military support. 

He has also changed his position on the issue of men competing in women’s sports. In an interview with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, Newsom said he opposed it. However, over the past year, he has continued to resist the Trump administration’s efforts to ensure states prohibit the practice.

"He's got the worst record. He's the most useless governor in America on every measure," Hilton went on.

We have the highest poverty rate in America, highest unemployment rate, highest cost of living for everything, gas, electric, insurance, housing, you name it, the most expensive in the country. And as you say, instead of fixing any of that, he's pushing this far-left ideology, and every single thing he does puts him on the wrong side of common sense. Just the other week, he was saying that he couldn't do anything about an evil child rapist being released early from prison. And he just stood there and said, I have nothing I can do about it. It's just unbelievable. 

"The idea that this guy could be president is a joke," he added. "And we here in California need to tell the whole country just how bad he is, so we keep him away from the White House."

