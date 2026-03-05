Here's What Caused Trump to Fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
Tipsheet

Senator Tim Sheehy Helps to Forcibly Remove Crazed Protester During Senate Hearing

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 05, 2026 4:15 PM
Senator Tim Sheehy Helps to Forcibly Remove Crazed Protester During Senate Hearing
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Senator Tim Sheehy, a Republican from Montana and former Navy SEAL, went viral on Wednesday after he assisted Capitol police in removing a crazed protester during a Senate Armed Services hearing. 

The protester, dressed in a Marine uniform and later identified as North Carolina Green Party Senate candidate Brian McGinnis and former Marine, stood up during the hearing and shouted that the war in Iran was “Israel’s war,” claiming Americans did not support sending their children to die for Israel.

When Capitol police attempted to remove McGinnis, he violently resisted. Although officers were able to move McGinnis towards the nearest exit, he wedged his hand into the doorframe. Senator Sheehy is seen stepping in to assist the officers, and as they pushed him out, an audible snap echoed through the room. Several people in the room began shouting that the Senator had broken McGinnis’ arm during the struggle.

McGinnis is currently facing three counts of assaulting a police officer, three counts of resisting arrest, and other charges for crowding, obstructing, and incommoding during his unlawful demonstration.

Senator Sheehy responded to the incident on X, arguing that McGinnis was "looking for a confrontation, and he got one."

Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation. This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence.

McGinnis is a well-known figure for his outspoken opposition to Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza. In one video, he claims to suffer from mental health issues as a result of the “Gaza genocide,” while in another, he identifies his family as Palestinian and is seen wearing a keffiyeh.

This comes as several high-profile political figures and commentators have accused the United States of launching Operation Epic Fury in Iran under Israeli pressure. Officials from the Trump administration have denied the claim, arguing that neutralizing Iran’s leadership and military capabilities was necessary and that the operation reflects bold, but sound foreign policy.

