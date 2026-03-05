Senator Tim Sheehy Helps to Forcibly Remove Crazed Protester During Senate Hearing

Senator Tim Sheehy, a Republican from Montana and former Navy SEAL, went viral on Wednesday after he assisted Capitol police in removing a crazed protester during a Senate Armed Services hearing.

Advertisement

The protester, dressed in a Marine uniform and later identified as North Carolina Green Party Senate candidate Brian McGinnis and former Marine, stood up during the hearing and shouted that the war in Iran was “Israel’s war,” claiming Americans did not support sending their children to die for Israel.

When Capitol police attempted to remove McGinnis, he violently resisted. Although officers were able to move McGinnis towards the nearest exit, he wedged his hand into the doorframe. Senator Sheehy is seen stepping in to assist the officers, and as they pushed him out, an audible snap echoed through the room. Several people in the room began shouting that the Senator had broken McGinnis’ arm during the struggle.

🚨 BREAKING: The aggressive protestor who got HAULED OUT of a Senate hearing by Capitol Police and Sen. Tim Sheehy has been CRIMINALLY CHARGED with assault on police, resisting arrest, and obstructing



New footage shows him shoving his OWN HAND into the door and aggressively… pic.twitter.com/pgYJo4CyQF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 5, 2026

McGinnis is currently facing three counts of assaulting a police officer, three counts of resisting arrest, and other charges for crowding, obstructing, and incommoding during his unlawful demonstration.

Senator Sheehy responded to the incident on X, arguing that McGinnis was "looking for a confrontation, and he got one."

Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation. This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence.

Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation.



This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he… https://t.co/MU1THo8fKA — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) March 4, 2026

McGinnis is a well-known figure for his outspoken opposition to Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza. In one video, he claims to suffer from mental health issues as a result of the “Gaza genocide,” while in another, he identifies his family as Palestinian and is seen wearing a keffiyeh.

And here he is wearing a Kefiya and saying his family is Palestinian. https://t.co/7KT0EUlNqc pic.twitter.com/y5jA46jQ1m — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 5, 2026

This comes as several high-profile political figures and commentators have accused the United States of launching Operation Epic Fury in Iran under Israeli pressure. Officials from the Trump administration have denied the claim, arguing that neutralizing Iran’s leadership and military capabilities was necessary and that the operation reflects bold, but sound foreign policy.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.