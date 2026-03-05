BREAKING: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
BREAKING: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
Tipsheet

Trump Tops Obama in Own-Party Approval As MAGA Continues to Place Their Faith in the President

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 05, 2026 12:30 PM
Trump Tops Obama in Own-Party Approval As MAGA Continues to Place Their Faith in the President
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump has continued to notch major milestones at the outset of his second term, sharply reducing illegal immigration, launching a sweeping deportation campaign, and bringing in the highest tariff revenues in nearly a century. He is also setting a political benchmark: stronger approval within his own party at this stage than President Obama achieved at the same point in his presidency.

And this is according to CNN.

"Republicans love Donald Trump more than any president's own party supporters loved him at this particular point," CNN's Harry Enten revealed on Thursday. "Just take a look here. Okay, own party supporters, 21st century presidents, own party approval, about at this point in the second term. Bush was at 77 percent. Obama was at 77 percent. Look at this, 86 percent of Republicans approve of the job that Donald Trump is doing at this point."

"That is higher than either Obama or Bush had within their own party at this point," he added. "Trump's magic touch has not seen a wear off yet when it comes to the Republican base."

Enten added that the figures don’t even capture the full depth of support among Republicans, many of whom don’t just approve of the president, but say they love what he has done for the country or strongly approve of his performance.

BREAKING: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Matt Vespa
"And what kind of approval are we talking about here?" Enten asked. "Okay, so we're talking about overall approval here. How about the strongly approved, the strongly approved, not just like but love, love. Okay, we're gonna look at these same presidents again. Strong approval among your own party's base. What you see is Trump is the only one who gets a majority at this point in their presidency. Obama was at 48 percent. Bush was at 47 percent. You see here, Trump at 53 percent. Not as high as his overall approval rating, but still getting a majority of the Republican base, at least in the average of polls, to say that they still really, really, really like him."

