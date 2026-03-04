NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Headed for Turkey

NATO air defense systems shot down an Iranian missile that was launched towards Turkey early Wednesday morning, marking an escalation in Tehran’s response to Operation Epic Fury.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry reported that the missile was shot down by missile defense assets deployed in the eastern Mediterranean as it crossed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace.

"We warn all parties to refrain from actions that would lead to further escalation of conflict in the region. In this context, we will continue to consult with NATO and ‌our ⁠other allies," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement. "All necessary steps to defend our territory and airspace will be taken resolutely and without hesitation. We remind all parties that we reserve the right to respond to any hostile actions against our country."

Following the incident, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, to express Turkey's displeasure with the attack.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed the incident during a press briefing on Wednesday morning and said that there was no reason to assume that the event would trigger Article 5, which would require NATO allies to assist the attacked party by taking "such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force," to restore and maintain security.

This comes as Iran has expanded its retaliation across the region, striking not only U.S. bases and Israel but also neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. In response, several Arab states have warned Tehran that continued violations of their sovereignty could draw them directly into the conflict, with Saudi Arabia reportedly preparing potential airstrikes of its own.

