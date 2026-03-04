Marco Rubio Fires Back at Critics of Operation Epic Fury: Let Me Explain This in Simple English

Polling on Iran Airstrikes Delivers a Bunker Buster to This Silly Liberal Media Narrative
Polling on Iran Airstrikes Delivers a Bunker Buster to This Silly Liberal Media...
This State Is Suing Roblox for Allowing Child Predators to Run Rampant on its Platform
This State Is Suing Roblox for Allowing Child Predators to Run Rampant on...
Who Is James Talarico?
Who Is James Talarico?
VIP
Footage Shows Black Lives Matter Leader Literally Under Assault for Mishandling Donation Money
Footage Shows Black Lives Matter Leader Literally Under Assault for Mishandling Donation M...
Iranian Regime Is About to Find Out Why Attacking Arab Nations Was a Stupid Idea
Iranian Regime Is About to Find Out Why Attacking Arab Nations Was a...
Father of Apalachee School Shooter Convicted of Second-Degree Murder
Father of Apalachee School Shooter Convicted of Second-Degree Murder
Nancy Mace Just Wholloped Tim Walz in a Hearing About Minnesota's Rampant Fraud
Nancy Mace Just Wholloped Tim Walz in a Hearing About Minnesota's Rampant Fraud
Whoopi Goldberg Is Left Speechless When Confronted With the Reality of Women in Iran
Whoopi Goldberg Is Left Speechless When Confronted With the Reality of Women in...
When It Comes to Operation Epic Fury, John Fetterman Is the Only Sane Democrat
When It Comes to Operation Epic Fury, John Fetterman Is the Only Sane...
VIP
Another CBS News Producer Resigned, and Nothing of Value Was Lost
Another CBS News Producer Resigned, and Nothing of Value Was Lost
VIP
Would SCOTUS Ruling on Marijuana Users' Gun Rights Help Hunter Biden?
Would SCOTUS Ruling on Marijuana Users' Gun Rights Help Hunter Biden?
The Supreme Court Hands the Trump Administration a Victory on Immigration
The Supreme Court Hands the Trump Administration a Victory on Immigration
Zohran Mamdani Joins CCP-Linked Organization for a Lunar New Year's Celebration
Zohran Mamdani Joins CCP-Linked Organization for a Lunar New Year's Celebration
Democrats Lie and Slander U.S. to Stop Commander in Chief
Democrats Lie and Slander U.S. to Stop Commander in Chief
Tipsheet

Marco Rubio Fires Back at Critics of Operation Epic Fury: Let Me Explain This in Simple English

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 04, 2026 2:00 PM
Marco Rubio Fires Back at Critics of Operation Epic Fury: Let Me Explain This in Simple English
Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

Secretary of State Marco Rubio moved to clarify the rationale behind Operation Epic Fury after several members of Congress, along with conservative commentators such as Matt Walsh, suggested the mission had been launched at Israel’s behest.

Advertisement

"Let me explain to you guys this in simple English, OK?" Rubio told a crowd of reporters, Tuesday night. "Iran is run by lunatics, religious fanatic lunatics. They have an ambition to have nuclear weapons. They intend to develop those nuclear weapons behind a program of missiles and drones and terrorism that the world will not be able to touch them for fear of those things."

"This is the weakest they've ever been," he added. "Now is the time to go after them. The president made the decision to go after them, take away their missiles, take away their navy, take away their drones, take away their ability to make those things so that they can never have a nuclear weapon. That's why the president made this decision. It was the right decision. And the world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons."

Recommended

Whoopi Goldberg Is Left Speechless When Confronted With the Reality of Women in Iran Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The clarification followed attempts by several political figures to misconstrue remarks Rubio made on Monday, when he stated that the United States carried out its strike late Friday as a preemptive measure. According to Rubio, U.S. officials were aware of imminent Israeli action in the region, and rather than risk absorbing Iranian retaliation, President Trump chose to act first in an effort to neutralize Iran once and for all.

“We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties,” Rubio told reporters. 

Advertisement

When they asked him to clarify if that meant Israel had dragged us into the conflict, he denied the allegation.

"This operation needed to happen because Iran, in about a year or a year and a half, would cross the line of immunity, meaning they would have so many short-range missiles, so many drones, that no one could do anything about it because they could hold the whole world hostage,” Rubio said. 

“Obviously, we were aware of Israeli intentions and understood what that would mean for us, and we had to be prepared to act as a result of it. But this had to happen no matter what."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whoopi Goldberg Is Left Speechless When Confronted With the Reality of Women in Iran Amy Curtis
Nancy Mace Just Wholloped Tim Walz in a Hearing About Minnesota's Rampant Fraud Amy Curtis
The Supreme Court Hands the Trump Administration a Victory on Immigration Dmitri Bolt
Polling on Iran Airstrikes Delivers a Bunker Buster to This Silly Liberal Media Narrative Matt Vespa
Iranian Regime Is About to Find Out Why Attacking Arab Nations Was a Stupid Idea Jeff Charles
What the Hell Happened in Dallas County's Primary Election Last Night? Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Whoopi Goldberg Is Left Speechless When Confronted With the Reality of Women in Iran Amy Curtis
Advertisement