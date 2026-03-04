Zohran Mamdani Joins CCP-Linked Organization for a Lunar New Year's Celebration

New York City Mayor and self-described socialist Zohran Mamdani was seen Sunday attending a Lunar New Year’s celebration hosted by a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked organization, in a stunning display of irony as the mayor has pledged that socialism and more government control of the economy is key to solving the city's affordability crisis.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined a Lunar New Year celebration hosted by a CCP-linked United Front organization and sang Chinese national songs, including lyrics about “marching toward the enemy’s gunfire.” Just a reminder: their enemy today is the U.S. pic.twitter.com/32yOeJRBXh — Terence Shen 公子沈 (@Terenceshen) March 3, 2026

During the celebration, attendees sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China, along with other songs expressing Chinese nationalism, including lyrics proclaiming pride in “marching toward the enemy’s gunfire,” rhetoric that carries added weight at a time when Beijing views the United States as its chief rival.

The group celebrated the Year of the Fire Horse, which in Chinese astrology is associated with intensity, decisive action, and excitement, or chaos. In Mamdani's case, we would be better off predicting the latter.

Scenes from the 28th annual Lunar New Year Parade and Festival, celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse. Beautifully hosted by Better Chinatown USA. pic.twitter.com/oKRIgHKqeN — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 1, 2026

The event was hosted by a group called Better Chinatown USA, also known as the American Chinese Commerce Association, which has long been regarded as being linked to the CCP’s United Front strategy, an initiative aimed at influencing and neutralizing potential opposition while advancing the Chinese government’s interests both domestically and abroad.

Historically, the strategy was considered one of Mao Zedong's "three magic weapons" alongside the party and army, and played a key role in the CCP's rise by rallying allies against common enemies.

Comrade Maomdani https://t.co/C2vIx0ZDvj — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) March 3, 2026

It appears that even a self-described socialist like Mamdani is either unwilling or unable to see through the propaganda and political theater that so often accompany socialist and communist regimes, or perhaps he simply does not view it as a disqualifying trait. Either way, many New Yorkers will be left to wonder whether their mayor fully appreciates the dangers embedded in the ideology he so readily embraces.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

