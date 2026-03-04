Zohran Mamdani Joins CCP-Linked Organization for a Lunar New Year's Celebration

You Cannot Make Up What Jasmine Crockett Said During Texas' Primaries Last Night
You Cannot Make Up What Jasmine Crockett Said During Texas' Primaries Last Night
That Oyster Farmer With the Nazi Tattoos Who's Trying to Unseat Susan Collins Is in Trouble Again
That Oyster Farmer With the Nazi Tattoos Who's Trying to Unseat Susan Collins...
Father of Apalachee School Shooter Convicted of Second-Degree Murder
Father of Apalachee School Shooter Convicted of Second-Degree Murder
What the Hell Happened in Dallas County's Primary Election Last Night?
What the Hell Happened in Dallas County's Primary Election Last Night?
VIP
Another CBS News Producer Resigned, and Nothing of Value Was Lost
Another CBS News Producer Resigned, and Nothing of Value Was Lost
Secretary Hegseth Blasts the Democrats for Rooting for America to Fail in Iran
Secretary Hegseth Blasts the Democrats for Rooting for America to Fail in Iran
Iranian Journalist Masih Alinejad Just Destroyed Zohran Mamdani's Duplicity on Iran
Iranian Journalist Masih Alinejad Just Destroyed Zohran Mamdani's Duplicity on Iran
ICE's Newest Undercover Vehicles Are Sure to Tick Off the Left
ICE's Newest Undercover Vehicles Are Sure to Tick Off the Left
Secretary Hegseth Held Another Press Conference on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said.
Secretary Hegseth Held Another Press Conference on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He...
U.S. and Ecuador Launch Joint Strikes on Narco-Terrorists in Ecuador
U.S. and Ecuador Launch Joint Strikes on Narco-Terrorists in Ecuador
Just Days After Condemning Operation Epic Fury, Zohran Mamdani's Flip-Flopped on Iran
Just Days After Condemning Operation Epic Fury, Zohran Mamdani's Flip-Flopped on Iran
SCOTUS: Actually Parents Do Matter
SCOTUS: Actually Parents Do Matter
NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Headed for Turkey
NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Headed for Turkey
The Gateway to Tech Is the App Store – That’s Where Reform Must Begin
The Gateway to Tech Is the App Store – That’s Where Reform Must...
Tipsheet

Zohran Mamdani Joins CCP-Linked Organization for a Lunar New Year's Celebration

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 04, 2026 12:00 PM
Zohran Mamdani Joins CCP-Linked Organization for a Lunar New Year's Celebration
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City Mayor and self-described socialist Zohran Mamdani was seen Sunday attending a Lunar New Year’s celebration hosted by a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked organization, in a stunning display of irony as the mayor has pledged that socialism and more government control of the economy is key to solving the city's affordability crisis.

Advertisement

During the celebration, attendees sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China, along with other songs expressing Chinese nationalism, including lyrics proclaiming pride in “marching toward the enemy’s gunfire,” rhetoric that carries added weight at a time when Beijing views the United States as its chief rival.

The group celebrated the Year of the Fire Horse, which in Chinese astrology is associated with intensity, decisive action, and excitement, or chaos. In Mamdani's case, we would be better off predicting the latter.

The event was hosted by a group called Better Chinatown USA, also known as the American Chinese Commerce Association, which has long been regarded as being linked to the CCP’s United Front strategy, an initiative aimed at influencing and neutralizing potential opposition while advancing the Chinese government’s interests both domestically and abroad.

Recommended

What the Hell Happened in Dallas County's Primary Election Last Night? Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CHINA COMMUNISM NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Historically, the strategy was considered one of Mao Zedong's "three magic weapons" alongside the party and army, and played a key role in the CCP's rise by rallying allies against common enemies.

It appears that even a self-described socialist like Mamdani is either unwilling or unable to see through the propaganda and political theater that so often accompany socialist and communist regimes, or perhaps he simply does not view it as a disqualifying trait. Either way, many New Yorkers will be left to wonder whether their mayor fully appreciates the dangers embedded in the ideology he so readily embraces.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Hell Happened in Dallas County's Primary Election Last Night? Jeff Charles
You Cannot Make Up What Jasmine Crockett Said During Texas' Primaries Last Night Matt Vespa
Iranian Journalist Masih Alinejad Just Destroyed Zohran Mamdani's Duplicity on Iran Amy Curtis
ICE's Newest Undercover Vehicles Are Sure to Tick Off the Left Amy Curtis
Just Days After Condemning Operation Epic Fury, Zohran Mamdani's Flip-Flopped on Iran Amy Curtis
Secretary Hegseth Blasts the Democrats for Rooting for America to Fail in Iran Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What the Hell Happened in Dallas County's Primary Election Last Night? Jeff Charles
Advertisement