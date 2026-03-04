The One Question the Media Wouldn't Ask at the White House Press Briefing Today
The One Question the Media Wouldn't Ask at the White House Press Briefing Today
Tipsheet

Despite What Democrats May Tell You, Americans Want the SAVE Act

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 04, 2026 5:15 PM
Despite What Democrats May Tell You, Americans Want the SAVE Act
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Despite what many may hear from the mainstream media, Americans overwhelmingly support the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. 

According to the latest Harvard-Harris poll, the American public overwhelmingly backs the SAVE Act and stronger election safeguards. Seventy-one percent support the SAVE Act outright, while 81 percent favor requiring voter ID, including 79 percent of independents and even 70 percent of Democrats.

Support goes even further as 80 percent of Americans back removing non-citizens from voter rolls, 75 percent support requiring proof of citizenship to vote, and a striking 85 percent agree that only U.S. citizens should vote in U.S. elections, including 84 percent of independents and 82 percent of Democrats.

The poll also found that 58 percent of Americans acknowledge that at least some voter fraud exists, undercutting claims that concerns about election integrity are purely partisan inventions.

In other words, there should be no reason the SAVE Act hasn't already made it to the president's desk.

In recent weeks, even Democrats have been forced to recognize the SAVE Act’s popularity. 

CNN’s own polling has underscored the measure’s broad support, prompting CNN hosts to press Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after he repeated the familiar Democratic talking point that the law would be widely unpopular.

And yet, the bill has continued to stall in Congress, as staunch Democratic opposition in the Senate blocks it from overcoming the 60-vote filibuster threshold, while even some Republicans like Mitch McConnell and Lisa Murkowski have voiced their opposition.

That impasse has prompted President Trump to step in directly on several occasions.

Despite the ongoing strikes in Iran that began this weekend, President Trump has not lost sight of legislation affecting Americans closer to home.

"America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World. We are either going to fix them, or we won’t have a Country any longer," President Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this week. "I am asking all Republicans to fight for the...SAVE AMERICA ACT!"

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

