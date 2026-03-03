Marco Rubio Got Very Sassy With the Fake News Media Regarding the Iran Strikes Yesterday
Tipsheet

JD Vance Explains Why Operation Epic Fury Isn't Another Forever War

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 03, 2026 10:30 AM
JD Vance Explains Why Operation Epic Fury Isn't Another Forever War
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Panic has once again begun to spread among Americans who fear that the United States is drifting toward another forever war, this time in Iran. Several politicians and commentators warn of a familiar pattern of escalation, mission creep, and open-ended commitments in the Middle East, reminiscent of the early 2000s. 

But Vice President JD Vance, along with other administration officials, has forcefully pushed back on those claims, insisting that U.S. actions today are fundamentally different from those in Iraq and Afghanistan, designed neither to entangle the nation in prolonged warfare nor to pressure Iran into negotiations through drawn-out military engagement.

This time, the objective is simple: annihilate the enemy, their capabilities, and get out.

"If you think back to Afghanistan, 20 years of mission creep, 20 years of not having a clear objective, and 20 years of the United States trying to bring liberal democracy to Afghanistan," Vance said. "Iraq was a little bit shorter, but we were still in that country for nearly a decade with no clear mission, no clear definition."

"What's so different about this, Jesse, is that the president has clearly defined what he wants to accomplish, and there's just no way, I said this before the conflict started, I'll repeat it again, there's just no way that Donald Trump is going to allow this country to get into a multi-year conflict with no clear end in sight and no clear objective," he said. 

What is different about President Trump, and it's frankly different about both Republicans and Democrats of the past, is that he's not going to let his country go to war unless there's a clearly defined objective. He's defined that objective as Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and has to commit long-term to never trying to rebuild the nuclear capability. It's pretty clear, it's pretty simple, and I think that means that we're not going to get into the problems that we've had with Iraq and Afghanistan.

Report: Israeli Strike Just Hit Another Meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council Amy Curtis
President Trump has laid out the objectives clearly, and the U.S. military appears well on its way to achieving them—less than a week into Operation Epic Fury. 

This will not become a forever war. The Trump administration is demonstrating that the United States is no longer the world’s punching bag. It is a force to be reckoned with, and a nation to be taken seriously.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world.

