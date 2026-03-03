Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours
Supreme Court Ruling on California's Anti-Parental Rights Policy Regarding Trans-Identified Children
Guess Who's Promoting the Protests Against Iran Airstrikes
Another Somali Fraudster Just Pleaded Guilty to Stealing $6M in Autism Center Scheme
China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead
How Congress Can Protect MAHA — Without Hiking Grocery Bills
The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Massive Blow to California's Transgender Activist Policies
Russia Says It's Lost Contact With Iranian Nuclear Leadership
Don't Let Congress Ruin College Sports
Will Megyn Kelly Kindly Shut the Heck Up?
Why Success in Iran Could Win Republicans the Midterms
Saudi Arabia Is Preparing to Strike Iran
Soros-Backed Liberal Prosecutor to Drag the Heroes Who Ended Austin's Islamic Terror Attack Into Court
U.S. Consulate in Dubai Set Ablaze After Possible Drone Attack
Tipsheet

Rep. Massie and Others Claim Israel Forced Our Hand. Here's Why That Isn't True.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 03, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Claims are circulating that the Trump administration launched Operation Epic Fury solely at the behest of the Israeli government, reviving the familiar and pernicious accusation that Israel controls American foreign policy and lending credence to anti-Semitic groups that have, since 2023, advanced that narrative. 

The administration, however, has been explicit about its rationale for striking Iran. Far from reflecting foreign control, the operation should be understood as the United States seizing a strategic opening to carry out an action it viewed as long overdue.

President Trump addressed the idea on Tuesday, saying at a press conference that the way he see's it, he forced Israel's hand, not the other way around.

I might have forced their hand. You see, we were having negotiations with these lunatics and it was my opinion that they were going to attack first, they were going to attack. If we didn't do it, they were going to attack first. I felt strongly about that. And we have great negotiators, great people, people that do this very successfully and have done it all their lives very successfully. Based on the way the negotiation was going, I think they were going to attack first. And I didn't want that to happen. So, if anything, I might have forced Israel's hand. But Israel was ready and we were ready and we've had a very, very powerful impact because virtually everything they have has been knocked out now.

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL NATIONAL SECURITY OPERATION EPIC FURY

A reporter also addressed those allegations directly on Monday, asking Secretary of State Marco Rubio whether the decision to launch Operation Epic Fury was driven primarily by Israel. Here's what he had to say:

Number one is, no matter what, ultimately this operation needed to happen. That is the question of why now. But this operation needed to happen because Iran in about a year or a year and a half would cross the line of immunity, meaning they would have so many short-range missiles, so many drones, that no one could do anything about it because they could hold the whole world hostage. 

Obviously, we were aware of Israeli intentions and understood what that would mean for us, and we had to be prepared to act as a result of it. But this had to happen no matter what. But why does it have to happen? But Secretary, President Trump said overnight that his top choices to now run Iran were killed in the strikes. Does the United States have a firm plan for how they intend to handle this power vacuum in Iran to ensure that Iran does not take back? So two things can be true.

In other words, the decision to strike was framed as a matter of U.S. national security. Administration officials have argued that failing to act would have invited further escalation, warning that Iran was preparing potential attacks on American bases in the region that could have cost U.S. lives. They also pointed to stalled negotiations, accusing Tehran of acting in bad faith while publicly touting its uranium stockpiles and nuclear capabilities. 

From this perspective, the operation was not undertaken at Israel’s direction, but in coordination with an ally to advance American interests. The strike was both a response to a regime unwilling to negotiate seriously and a demonstration that the United States is prepared to defend its security and deter future aggression.

