Qatar Shoots Down Two Iranian Jets That Entered It's Airspace

Qatar has reportedly shot down two Iranian SU-24 fighter jets that entered its airspace, alongside seven ballistic missiles and five drones fired by Iran, on Monday, as several Middle Eastern powers have pledged to militarily support Operation Epic Fury.

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: Qatar just SHOT DOWN two Iranian jets that entered their airspace



Good. KEEP OBLITERATING! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iLKiL70jBN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 2, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: QATAR JOINS WAR AGAINST IRAN



Qatar’s Ministry of Defense says its air force shot down two Iranian SU-24 fighter jets, intercepted 7 ballistic missiles, and downed 5 drones launched from Iran.



All threats were destroyed before reaching their targets. pic.twitter.com/6WchzsFmWv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 2, 2026

“Qatar Emiri Air Force successfully shot down two (SU24) aircraft coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran. They also successfully intercepted seven ballistic missiles through air defenses, and intercepted five drones by Qatar Emiri Air Force and Qatar Emiri Navy Forces, which targeted several areas in the state today,” the Qatari defense ministry said in a statement.

In a bizarre form of self-defense, Iran has been firing both missiles and drones at neighboring countries, in many cases targeting civilian infrastructure rather than U.S. military bases or military installations.

In last 24 hrs Iran Has Attacked



1) Israel

2) USA

3) UAE

4) Saudi Arabia

5) Qutar

6) Kuwait

7) Jordan

8) Iraq

9) Bahrain

10) Oman

11) Syria

12) Cyprus

13) France

14) Italy

15) UK

16)….Show more — Iran Army (@IranArmyStan) March 2, 2026

The United States has condemned what it described as “indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region.”

This comes as the UAE, alongside several other Middle Eastern nations have signaled that they could support the United States in Operation Epic Fury.

🚨 BREAKING: SAUDI ARABIA just joined the USA in the military operation against Iran



"This comes in the wake of Iran attacking the US base in Saudi Arabia."



Iran MESSED UP: "The Iranians made a BIG MISTAKE by firing on Arab coalition partners."



Wow! THE REGIME IS COOKED! pic.twitter.com/gvTy0CLKAc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 28, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.