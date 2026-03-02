VIP
Qatar Shoots Down Two Iranian Jets That Entered It's Airspace

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 02, 2026 2:30 PM
U.S. Navy via AP

Qatar has reportedly shot down two Iranian SU-24 fighter jets that entered its airspace, alongside seven ballistic missiles and five drones fired by Iran, on Monday, as several Middle Eastern powers have pledged to militarily support Operation Epic Fury.

“Qatar Emiri Air Force successfully shot down two (SU24) aircraft coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran. They also successfully intercepted seven ballistic missiles through air defenses, and intercepted five drones by Qatar Emiri Air Force and Qatar Emiri Navy Forces, which targeted several areas in the state today,” the Qatari defense ministry said in a statement.

In a bizarre form of self-defense, Iran has been firing both missiles and drones at neighboring countries, in many cases targeting civilian infrastructure rather than U.S. military bases or military installations. 

The United States has condemned what it described as “indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region.”

This comes as the UAE, alongside several other Middle Eastern nations have signaled that they could support the United States in Operation Epic Fury.

