From Los Angeles to NYC: Iranian Americans Thank President Trump for Operation Epic Fury

VIP
The Only Way We Lose This Is If We Choose to Lose
The Only Way We Lose This Is If We Choose to Lose
John Fetterman Keeps Making Sense. Here's What He Posted About Dems and Iran
John Fetterman Keeps Making Sense. Here's What He Posted About Dems and Iran
Here's More Info on the Terror Attack at an Austin Bar
Here's More Info on the Terror Attack at an Austin Bar
Rep. Celeste Maloy's FREE Act Looks to Drastically Improve Federal Permit Bureaucracy
Rep. Celeste Maloy's FREE Act Looks to Drastically Improve Federal Permit Bureaucracy
Another Victim of the Rhode Island Trans Shooter Has Died
Another Victim of the Rhode Island Trans Shooter Has Died
President Trump Held Medal of Honor Ceremony and Updated the Nation on Iran. Here's What He Said.
President Trump Held Medal of Honor Ceremony and Updated the Nation on Iran....
Salt Lake Tribune Runs Letter That Says Abortion Bans 'Lack Christian Charity'
Salt Lake Tribune Runs Letter That Says Abortion Bans 'Lack Christian Charity'
Former Warren Campaign Worker Says the U.S. Must Be 'Abolished' to Atone for Death of Ayatollah Khamenei
Former Warren Campaign Worker Says the U.S. Must Be 'Abolished' to Atone for...
VIP
Anti-Gun RINO May Be Finally Going Down to Plucky YouTuber
Anti-Gun RINO May Be Finally Going Down to Plucky YouTuber
Qatar Shoots Down Two Iranian Jets That Entered It's Airspace
Qatar Shoots Down Two Iranian Jets That Entered It's Airspace
The UN Responds to Iran Strikes With Its Favorite Weapon: A Strongly Worded Statement
The UN Responds to Iran Strikes With Its Favorite Weapon: A Strongly Worded...
Senator Adam Schiff Claims Iran Posed 'No Imminent Threat' to the United States
Senator Adam Schiff Claims Iran Posed 'No Imminent Threat' to the United States
The Pentagon Says More Troops Are Being Deployed to Iran
The Pentagon Says More Troops Are Being Deployed to Iran
Scott Jennings Explains Why Operation Epic Fury Isn't Another Forever War
Scott Jennings Explains Why Operation Epic Fury Isn't Another Forever War
Tipsheet

From Los Angeles to NYC: Iranian Americans Thank President Trump for Operation Epic Fury

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 02, 2026 3:30 PM
From Los Angeles to NYC: Iranian Americans Thank President Trump for Operation Epic Fury
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

While the usual suspects, Democrats and defenders of the United Nations, continue to criticize the Trump administration for taking what may be the most decisive action by any president in decades to confront the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, Iranian Americans have taken to the streets to celebrate the military operation, both across the country and around the globe.

Advertisement

Los Angeles, California, home to the largest Iranian-American population in the country, saw large crowds take to the streets Monday, expressing gratitude and hope at the possibility of freedom for their homeland.

Massive crowds were also celebrating in New York City, where marchers celebrated the death of Ayatollah Khamenei. Demonstrators even marched to the U.N. building, where ambassadors have continued to try and negotiate with foreign adversaries rather than taking decisive action. 

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Iranians in Toronto, Canada, marched to the U.S. consulate, laying flowers to honor the four American service members who have lost their lives so far in Operation Epic Fury.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
John Fetterman Keeps Making Sense. Here's What He Posted About Dems and Iran Matt Vespa
Qatar Shoots Down Two Iranian Jets That Entered It's Airspace Dmitri Bolt
The UN Responds to Iran Strikes With Its Favorite Weapon: A Strongly Worded Statement Dmitri Bolt
The Left Is Petrified That Trump Will Succeed in Iran and Expose Them As Mind-Twisted Frauds Douglas MacKinnon
Here's More Info on the Terror Attack at an Austin Bar Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement