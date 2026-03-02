From Los Angeles to NYC: Iranian Americans Thank President Trump for Operation Epic Fury

While the usual suspects, Democrats and defenders of the United Nations, continue to criticize the Trump administration for taking what may be the most decisive action by any president in decades to confront the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, Iranian Americans have taken to the streets to celebrate the military operation, both across the country and around the globe.

Los Angeles, California, home to the largest Iranian-American population in the country, saw large crowds take to the streets Monday, expressing gratitude and hope at the possibility of freedom for their homeland.

HIGH PRAISE: Large crowds were seen dancing in the streets of Los Angeles to President Trump’s signature “YMCA” in celebration of the military operations that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. | @MattFinnFNC pic.twitter.com/SmkWYZDsPf — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 2, 2026

Flying over the city of Los Angeles:



"Thank U Trump ❤️ from Iranian People" pic.twitter.com/BOCsTaUNbw — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) March 1, 2026

NOW: Famed Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. HUGE Pro-USA, Pro-Iran, Pro-Israel celebratory demonstration. Dancing and crying in the street. pic.twitter.com/LyCjJlhrp4 — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) March 1, 2026

Massive crowds were also celebrating in New York City, where marchers celebrated the death of Ayatollah Khamenei. Demonstrators even marched to the U.N. building, where ambassadors have continued to try and negotiate with foreign adversaries rather than taking decisive action.

Crowds Calling for an End to Iran’s Islamist Regime, Marched to the U.N. In NYC, Chanting USA and ‘Trump, We Love You!’ pic.twitter.com/3tSpBIqVI8 — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) March 2, 2026

ECHOES OF FREEDOM: People celebrate with Iranian, Israeli and American flags in New York City following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/3uiz2iH7US — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 2, 2026

This is a woman who’s seen the other side.



An Iranian American named Mahia in New York thanks President Trump for acting on Iran, before painting a chilling portrait of the regime she escaped.



MAHIA: “We are here to say thank you to President Trump, thank you to Bibi Netanyahu,… pic.twitter.com/UCcRcWzNFj — Overton (@overton_news) March 2, 2026

Iranians in Toronto, Canada, marched to the U.S. consulate, laying flowers to honor the four American service members who have lost their lives so far in Operation Epic Fury.

🚨 WOW! Iranians showed up and placed flowers for the fallen US troops at the American consulate in Toronto, HUNDREDS of them are yelling "US ARMY, THANK YOU" 🇺🇸



The whole world recognizes the INCREDIBLE feat America just pulled off under President Trump!pic.twitter.com/plg9SkczZr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 1, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

