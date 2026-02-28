Ilhan Omar Got Nuked By This Community Note That Was Slapped on Her Tweet About the Iran Strikes
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True
Here's What Caused Things to Collapse Between the Pentagon and This AI Firm
US Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran, Extensive Strikes Slated to Continue
Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 28, 2026 10:30 AM
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Saudi Arabia has reportedly joined with the United States and Israel in Operation Epic Fury, after the Iranian regime attacked U.S. military bases in the country.

"We're just getting word that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia says they will join the U.S. in the operation against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Jennifer Griffin, the Chief national security correspondent for Fox News, said. 

They said that this comes in the wake of Iran attacking the U.S. base in Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to a senior U.S. official who said the Iranians made a big mistake by firing on Arab coalition partners. Now they are likely to respond. So by Iran firing missiles at UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, they are now likely to fire back at Iranian targets. So those coalition partners are now going to enter this operation that started off as a U.S.-Israeli operation. That is very, very significant, and we haven't seen that happen in the past.

Following the initiation of Operation Epic Fury, Iran has retaliated by attacking several U.S. bases in the region — ranging from Saudi Arabia to Qatar, to Bahrain. 

It remains unclear how many, if any, of these countries will choose to provide military support to the United States and Israel in Operation Epic Fury. Such a move would present regional powers with an opportunity to take a more active role in shaping the future of an area long destabilized by terrorism.

In a statement posted on X, Qatar condemned the strikes on its soil and declared it reserves the right to retaliate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the State of Qatar reserves its full right to respond to this attack in accordance with the provisions of international law and in a manner proportionate to the nature of the aggression, in defense of its sovereignty and in protection of its security and national interests.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

