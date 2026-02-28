The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
President Trump Releases a Statement on the Death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 28, 2026 5:00 PM
President Trump Releases a Statement on the Death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
President Trump has released a statement on the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, following more than 12 hours of continuous strikes by the United States and Israeli military forces.

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead," the president wrote on Truth Social.

This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us. As I said last night, 'Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!'

Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves. That process should soon be starting in that, not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated. The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!

This comes as Iranians take to the streets in reported celebration following claims of the Supreme Leader’s death. Whether they will ultimately be able to reclaim their country, govern themselves, and help usher in greater peace and stability across the Middle East remains to be seen.

