Iranians around the world have taken to the streets in celebration after the United States, in a joint operation with Israel, launched a sustained campaign against Iran aimed at dismantling the regime's leadership and crippling its nuclear program and military capabilities.

"President Trump kept his promise," one woman told a crowd in Newcastle, England. "Thank you. Lots of love and appreciation from all Iranians around the world."

"This is the final battle," she declared.

This comes as President Trump told Iranians in early January to "keep protesting," as civil unrest and anti-regime protests spread across the country.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!" the president wrote on Truth Social. "Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"

Since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump has declared that the full might of the American military stands behind the Iranian people, urging them to seize control of their own destiny in the wake of the strikes.

President Trump's message to the Iranian people:



"The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take." pic.twitter.com/daqgMN0jiy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2026

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

