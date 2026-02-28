The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
Isn't It Great That Dems Decided to Shut Down DHS During the Iranian Airstrikes...
Ilhan Omar's Tweet About the Iran Strikes Got Nuked By This Community Note
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic Fury
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
U.K., Germany, and France Call for Return to Negotiations After Iran Strikes
POLL: GOP Voters Overwhelmingly Back Trump on Iran Strikes
Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury
President Trump Had the Perfect Name for the Operation Against the Iranian Regime
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran
Check Out the Worst of the Left's Reactions to the Iran Strikes
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 28, 2026 1:30 PM
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration
AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed

Iranians around the world have taken to the streets in celebration after the United States, in a joint operation with Israel, launched a sustained campaign against Iran aimed at dismantling the regime's leadership and crippling its nuclear program and military capabilities.

"President Trump kept his promise," one woman told a crowd in Newcastle, England. "Thank you. Lots of love and appreciation from all Iranians around the world."

"This is the final battle," she declared.

This comes as President Trump told Iranians in early January to "keep protesting," as civil unrest and anti-regime protests spread across the country. 

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!" the president wrote on Truth Social. "Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"

Since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump has declared that the full might of the American military stands behind the Iranian people, urging them to seize control of their own destiny in the wake of the strikes.

