White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury

Dmitri Bolt
February 28, 2026 2:00 PM
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As Congressional Democrats and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) criticize the administration over alleged gaps in congressional oversight surrounding Operation Epic Fury, the White House says proper protocol was followed. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the “Gang of Eight,” the bipartisan group consisting of House and Senate leadership as well as the chairs and ranking members of the intelligence committees, was notified prior to the operation, a key step in maintaining congressional oversight.

"President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar-a-Lago alongside members of his national security team," Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X. "The President spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu by phone. Prior to the attacks, Secretary Rubio called all members of the Gang of Eight to provide congressional notification, and he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members. The President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day."

Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far Joseph Chalfant
Senator Fetterman confirmed it as well.

This comes as several Democratic leaders in Congress have condemned an operation that supporters argue could shift the balance of power in the Middle East, weaken what U.S. officials have long called the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, and potentially give the Iranian people a renewed opportunity to determine their own government’s future.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

