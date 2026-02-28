White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury

As Congressional Democrats and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) criticize the administration over alleged gaps in congressional oversight surrounding Operation Epic Fury, the White House says proper protocol was followed. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the “Gang of Eight,” the bipartisan group consisting of House and Senate leadership as well as the chairs and ranking members of the intelligence committees, was notified prior to the operation, a key step in maintaining congressional oversight.

"President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar-a-Lago alongside members of his national security team," Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X. "The President spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu by phone. Prior to the attacks, Secretary Rubio called all members of the Gang of Eight to provide congressional notification, and he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members. The President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day."

Senator Fetterman confirmed it as well.

This comes as several Democratic leaders in Congress have condemned an operation that supporters argue could shift the balance of power in the Middle East, weaken what U.S. officials have long called the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, and potentially give the Iranian people a renewed opportunity to determine their own government’s future.

I am opposed to this War.



This is not “America First.”



When Congress reconvenes, I will work with @RepRoKhanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran.



The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 28, 2026

The corrupt and repressive Iranian regime must never have nuclear weapons. The leadership of Iran must go. But that does not justify the President of the United States engaging in an illegal, dangerous war that will risk the lives of our American service members and our friends… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) February 28, 2026

My statement on President Trump’s strikes on Iran: pic.twitter.com/r8SpFt0idH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 28, 2026

