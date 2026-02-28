Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), who continues to be the only sane Democratic representative, has announced his support for Operation Epic Fury and blasted Democrats and other critics who have said President Trump is needlessly endangering American lives in this operation.

Advertisement

In an initial post on X, the Senator wrote, "Operation Epic Fury. President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region. God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel."

Operation Epic Fury.



President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region.



God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) February 28, 2026

Later in an interview on Fox News, the senator said President Trump had made the right decision. He argued that the president’s military strikes have consistently produced greater stability than prolonged negotiations, an approach that Democrats and some Republicans continue to favor.

🚨Dem Sen. John Fetterman breaks with his party, shames those opposing the strikes on Iran.



“I am proud to stand with our military and Israel through this.”pic.twitter.com/yNtPEOimPZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2026

To "Actually create real peace, you have to do these kinds of actions just like happened, just like last year, too, when they, they to destroy their nuclear facilities, you know, sometimes peace is possible after these kinds of steps. And that's why I support those things," Fetterman said. "And, you know, I listened to my colleague from South Carolina earlier, and I even had the option, I mean, to talk to him before the State of the Union speech, and I did as well. So I fully support these kinds of things. And I'm proud to stand with our military and Israel through this. And that's what's the right thing."

Fetterman was then asked specifically about Rep. Thomas Massie, who blasted the operation as an act of war not authorized by Congress.

"Well, that's bizarre," he said.

You know, I'd like to remind my colleague over in the House that Iran massacred 30,000 of their own people right now. This war is not about the Iranian people. It's about this poisonous regime. And that's why I'm proud to stand with our military. I'm proud to stand with Israel, too. I might be a Democrat, but in this specific case, the president is absolutely correct to do these kinds of actions. And now we have Israel's back. And now that's why it's entirely the path for peace in that region. How many treaties, how much negotiation? I never thought they would work. Iran has only ever responded to these kinds of things. And now here we are right now, and they have the opportunity, real peace, and to change their way, committed to trying to destroy Israel and destabilizing the entire region.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman FIRES BACK at Rep. Thomas Massie vehemently opposing President Trump's strikes on Iran



"That's BIZARRE. I'd like to remind my colleague over in the House that Iran massacred 30,000 of their own people!" pic.twitter.com/vV2d8dHDuz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 28, 2026

Advertisement

This comes as several Democratic leaders have condemned the president’s operation and introduced a War Powers Resolution aimed at blocking further strikes. The measure is widely expected to fail, with Sen. John Fetterman saying he would be a firm “no” vote.

🚨 BREAKING — FETTERMAN SIDES WITH TRUMP: Tells fellow Democrats to PlSS OFF



He’s NOT supporting their War Power Resolution to limit Trump’s ability to conduct strikes against Iran. pic.twitter.com/ShzWgdXjuE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2026

I am opposed to this War.



This is not “America First.”



When Congress reconvenes, I will work with @RepRoKhanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran.



The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 28, 2026

The corrupt and repressive Iranian regime must never have nuclear weapons. The leadership of Iran must go. But that does not justify the President of the United States engaging in an illegal, dangerous war that will risk the lives of our American service members and our friends… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) February 28, 2026

Donald Trump promised to keep America out of costly and endless foreign wars.



He is now doing the exact opposite in the Middle East.



Congress must vote on a War Powers resolution immediately. pic.twitter.com/MLrFZa5wtP — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 28, 2026

Advertisement

My statement on President Trump’s strikes on Iran: pic.twitter.com/r8SpFt0idH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 28, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.