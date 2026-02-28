The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
Isn't It Great That Dems Decided to Shut Down DHS During the Iranian Airstrikes...
Ilhan Omar's Tweet About the Iran Strikes Got Nuked By This Community Note
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic Fury
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
U.K., Germany, and France Call for Return to Negotiations After Iran Strikes
POLL: GOP Voters Overwhelmingly Back Trump on Iran Strikes
Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration
President Trump Had the Perfect Name for the Operation Against the Iranian Regime
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran
Check Out the Worst of the Left's Reactions to the Iran Strikes
Tipsheet

Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 28, 2026 1:00 PM
Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), who continues to be the only sane Democratic representative, has announced his support for Operation Epic Fury and blasted Democrats and other critics who have said President Trump is needlessly endangering American lives in this operation.

In an initial post on X, the Senator wrote, "Operation Epic Fury. President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region. God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel."

Later in an interview on Fox News, the senator said President Trump had made the right decision. He argued that the president’s military strikes have consistently produced greater stability than prolonged negotiations, an approach that Democrats and some Republicans continue to favor.

To "Actually create real peace, you have to do these kinds of actions just like happened, just like last year, too, when they, they to destroy their nuclear facilities, you know, sometimes peace is possible after these kinds of steps. And that's why I support those things," Fetterman said. "And, you know, I listened to my colleague from South Carolina earlier, and I even had the option, I mean, to talk to him before the State of the Union speech, and I did as well. So I fully support these kinds of things. And I'm proud to stand with our military and Israel through this. And that's what's the right thing."

Fetterman was then asked specifically about Rep. Thomas Massie, who blasted the operation as an act of war not authorized by Congress.

"Well, that's bizarre," he said. 

You know, I'd like to remind my colleague over in the House that Iran massacred 30,000 of their own people right now. This war is not about the Iranian people. It's about this poisonous regime. And that's why I'm proud to stand with our military. I'm proud to stand with Israel, too. I might be a Democrat, but in this specific case, the president is absolutely correct to do these kinds of actions. And now we have Israel's back. And now that's why it's entirely the path for peace in that region. How many treaties, how much negotiation? I never thought they would work. Iran has only ever responded to these kinds of things. And now here we are right now, and they have the opportunity, real peace, and to change their way, committed to trying to destroy Israel and destabilizing the entire region.

This comes as several Democratic leaders have condemned the president’s operation and introduced a War Powers Resolution aimed at blocking further strikes. The measure is widely expected to fail, with Sen. John Fetterman saying he would be a firm “no” vote.

