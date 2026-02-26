Scott Jennings Blasts Democrats for Refusing to Stand With Americans at the State of the Union

CNN commentator Scott Jennings blasted Democrats after they refused to stand when President Trump asked members to rise if they believed Americans should come before illegal immigrants. Jennings argued the moment created ready-made material for pro-Republican campaign ads, as lawmakers representing nearly half the country declined to signal that their first duty is to the American people.

When President Trump asked the Congress to stand up if they believe their duty is to American citizens FIRST, and Democrats refused to stand... that's a moment people aren't going to forget.



You're going to see this in a lot of campaign ads. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/knSHuozYMq — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 25, 2026

"I think the part of the speech that's probably going to live on for most Republicans is when he asked the Congress, stand up if you think your duty is first to American citizens before illegal aliens," Jennings said. "Republicans stood up. It gave him his most sustained applause for the night. I suspect, Dan, you're going to see this in a lot of campaign ads, that Democrats wouldn't stand up."

"What did you all think of the showmanship of that or of sort of the spectacle of trying to get Democrats to stand up for that?" Jennings asked his co-hosts.

"Well, I think the point, it may have gotten a little muddled, in the showmanship, but I think his point is valid. Everybody in that room represents the citizens in this country," one replied. "And are you doing your job?"

The answer, at least in that moment, appeared to be no. What remains to be seen is whether Democrats attempt any damage control in the weeks ahead. There are only two plausible explanations for their refusal to stand: either a reflexive opposition to anything associated with Trump, what critics call “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” or a conscious decision not to affirm that Americans should come first. Neither explanation is bound to reflect well on the Democratic Party, as midterm elections continue to rapidly approach.

Unbelievable... Democrats REFUSE To Stand For Americans



"If you agree with this statement then stand up and show your support - the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens not illegal aliens." https://t.co/hd4Laz9xrK pic.twitter.com/cOVNXKSk7u — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) February 25, 2026

