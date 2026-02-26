They Spied on Kash Patel and Susie Wiles – Now They Are Paying for It
Tipsheet

'Tax the Jews' Chants Erupt at San Francisco Mayor's Tax Reform Press Conference

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 26, 2026 2:00 PM
‘Tax the Jews’ Chants Erupt at San Francisco Mayor’s Tax Reform Press Conference
AP Photo/Noah Berger, File

Chants of “tax the Jews” erupted on Wednesday during a tax reform press conference hosted by San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, who is Jewish himself, as the anti-Semitic outburst disrupted the event for over a minute. The chanting was reportedly led by protesters affiliated with the San Francisco chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

The chants began as “tax the rich” but quickly escalated into anti-Israel and antisemitic slogans as Mayor Lurie promoted joint legislation aimed at reforming the city’s real estate taxes to spur housing construction and investment.

The mayor was quick to blast the disgusting display on social media.

Democrats Race to Do Damage Control After Refusing to Stand for Americans First Dmitri Bolt
Related:

ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL JUDAISM

"At an event this afternoon, a group of individuals who were chanting 'tax the rich' began to shout 'tax the Jews.' This was an event I put on with Supervisor Mahmood, labor leaders, and dozens of workers to announce a plan that creates more jobs for those workers and housing for San Franciscans." Lurie wrote in a statement. "Suggesting that Jews are wealthy is a tired trope, and targeting our community at an event focused on creating economic opportunity for San Franciscans is decidedly antisemitic. I will never accept hate directed at the Jewish community or any community in our city. Those are not San Francisco values—we’re better than that."

It remains unclear if the chanting died down on its own or if city officials put a stop to it.

“During today’s press conference, individuals identifying themselves with the Democratic Socialists of America disrupted the event with antisemitic chants,” Rudy Gonzalez, the head of the San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council, wrote in a post on Instagram. “As a father and a husband in an interfaith home, I found what was shouted today deeply disturbing. Hate directed at any community is wrong. It undermines the solidarity that working people depend on.”

DSA has denied that the woman chanting "tax the Jews" is connected to their organization, writing in a statement: “DSA SF members at the protest were similarly disgusted and horrified by this woman’s rhetoric, and want to make clear her words came from her alone. While we disagree on policy, we join you in condemning antisemitism.”

The Graveyard of Destructive Ideas Victor Davis Hanson

