‘Tax the Jews’ Chants Erupt at San Francisco Mayor’s Tax Reform Press Conference

Chants of “tax the Jews” erupted on Wednesday during a tax reform press conference hosted by San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, who is Jewish himself, as the anti-Semitic outburst disrupted the event for over a minute. The chanting was reportedly led by protesters affiliated with the San Francisco chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

For those curious, a source sent me this video of the press conference. You can hear a woman chanting “tax Israel” and “tax the Jews” about 30 seconds in. https://t.co/0fDb9H8TXH pic.twitter.com/PkdHLGzBc1 — Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler (@ggreschler) February 26, 2026

San Francisco - keffiyeh clad woman walks around screaming "Shame on Jews" ... "tax on Israel".



Near/at Larkin and Sutter Streets - she appears to be local to the area. Recognize her? pic.twitter.com/fHoZIviqeU — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 25, 2026

The chants began as “tax the rich” but quickly escalated into anti-Israel and antisemitic slogans as Mayor Lurie promoted joint legislation aimed at reforming the city’s real estate taxes to spur housing construction and investment.

During a city press conference in San Francisco, individuals from the Democratic Socialists of America group began chanting "Tax the Jews".



At an event meant to help the city and its people, this group chose to proudly voice their Jew hatred.



Tell me again how it's just about… pic.twitter.com/fn9Rrch9IH — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) February 26, 2026

The mayor was quick to blast the disgusting display on social media.

"At an event this afternoon, a group of individuals who were chanting 'tax the rich' began to shout 'tax the Jews.' This was an event I put on with Supervisor Mahmood, labor leaders, and dozens of workers to announce a plan that creates more jobs for those workers and housing for San Franciscans." Lurie wrote in a statement. "Suggesting that Jews are wealthy is a tired trope, and targeting our community at an event focused on creating economic opportunity for San Franciscans is decidedly antisemitic. I will never accept hate directed at the Jewish community or any community in our city. Those are not San Francisco values—we’re better than that."

At an event this afternoon, a group of individuals that were chanting "tax the rich" began to shout "tax the Jews." This was an event I put on with Supervisor Mahmood, labor leaders, and dozens of workers to announce a plan that creates more jobs for those workers and housing for… — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) February 25, 2026

It remains unclear if the chanting died down on its own or if city officials put a stop to it.

“During today’s press conference, individuals identifying themselves with the Democratic Socialists of America disrupted the event with antisemitic chants,” Rudy Gonzalez, the head of the San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council, wrote in a post on Instagram. “As a father and a husband in an interfaith home, I found what was shouted today deeply disturbing. Hate directed at any community is wrong. It undermines the solidarity that working people depend on.”

DSA has denied that the woman chanting "tax the Jews" is connected to their organization, writing in a statement: “DSA SF members at the protest were similarly disgusted and horrified by this woman’s rhetoric, and want to make clear her words came from her alone. While we disagree on policy, we join you in condemning antisemitism.”

