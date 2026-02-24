Canadians Are Having a Rough Week
Iranian Students Torch Regime's Symbols As Protests Erupt on Colleges
FedEx Wants a Refund for Trump's Tariffs – an International Court Will Decide
Watch Zohran Mamdani Fall Apart When Asked About Voter ID
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said 'Hold My Beer'
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See
Tom Tiffany Fires Back After Evers Says Wisconsin Would 'Implode' Without Illegal Immigrants
Dana Bash Pulls No Punches in Her Interview With Gavin Newsom
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About the Science
Truth, Not Trash
Gun Rights Group Wants Explanation From Anti-Gunner Bloomberg Over Epstein Ties
West Virginia Bill Would Authorize Government to Sell Machine Guns to Citizens
Speaker Johnson Slams Democrats for Holding Five Counter-Events to Trump's State of the Union Address
Dan Bongino on the Mexican Cartels: The Donroe Doctrine Is Not a Joke to President Trump
Tipsheet

Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most Useless Governor in America'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 24, 2026 2:00 PM
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most Useless Governor in America'
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Leading California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton blasted Governor Gavin Newsom over what he called a racist remark made Monday while addressing voters in Georgia, arguing the comment reflects a deeper problem within the Democratic Party. Hilton contended that such rhetoric feeds into what he described as Democrats’ tendency to assume Black Americans need more government to “save” them. He went on to label Newsom “the most useless governor in America,” drawing a contrast with President Donald Trump, who, Hilton said, has never pretended to be anyone but himself. Trump may be a billionaire, Hilton argued, but he can connect with everyday Americans. Newsom cannot.

"We'll get to the State of the Union, but first, when Gavin Newsom leaves all the problems on the West Coast that you're trying to fix now to fly around Europe, we saw him in Munich and everywhere, now around America on a book tour, and he tells black people he relates to them because he can't read a speech and had a low SAT score, is that a little strange to you?" Newsmax host Ed Henry asked.

Well, it's disgusting, actually. It's the classic patronizing racism. You saw it with Biden, where he basically, whatever his thing was, you know, your poor kids are just as smart as white kids or whatever. At least with Biden, he could say, well, you know, he's senile, so that's an excuse. What's Gavin Newsom's excuse? It actually reveals the deep sickness within this party, and their attitude to race is actually deeper than just some, you know, embarrassing remark. It shows that they genuinely see black people in America as victims in need of government largesse rather than Americans who have the equal opportunity to rise up. And it's the job of government to make sure that equal opportunity is there. But their whole mindset is patronizing, and it's totally racist. 

Canadians Are Having a Rough Week
Hilton went on to say that Newsom's reaction to the backlash, which included writing a vulgar pos ton X, blasting Fox News host Sean Hannity, was representative of the Democrat party as a whole. He argued they had nothing to provide Americans except terrible policy and occasional outrage.

"And he shouldn't be allowed to, you know, the way that he's responding now, this cursing on social media at Sean Hannity and then Katie Porter cursing, and it's becoming such a kind of norm for them now, they're making, they're really bringing politics into disrepute," Hilton said. "And it's because they've got nothing to say. They've got nothing to say. Their record is in California, the worst in the country. Gavin Newsom, the most useless governor in America. Their absolute worst results on everything."

"We've got the highest poverty rate, the highest unemployment rate, the highest cost of living, the worst business climate, everything, the worst in America, thanks to Gavin Newsom and Katie Porter and all these people," he added.

Henry then asked if Newsom's attempt to relate to voters was another example of how elitist and out of touch Newsom really is with most Americans.

"It's so gross, actually," Hilton replied. And this is such a contrast with President Trump. And I'm so glad you pointed that out when talking about the fantastic hockey team triumph in the Olympics, which is that President Trump has never pretended to be anyone else. He's always himself. He's a billionaire and he never pretends to be anything else, but he can relate to people."

The California gubernatorial candidate argued that this authenticity is what separates Republicans from elitist Democrats. Unlike Newsom, many Republicans are grounded in real-world experience and understand everyday Americans in a way Democratic leaders never could.

And to follow up is something I've spoken to the president about, which is that my background, my stepfather worked construction. My first job was project manager for a construction company. And that that just ability to relate to regular people because you've worked with them, you worked alongside them. It's just very, very normal. And Newsom has never had that. And it's just a total elite bubble he's been in.

"And this pathetic attempt to pander to people, I think, is going to turn people off massively across the country, honestly."

Hilton currently leads the Golden States gubernatorial race, at 17 percent support, while Eric Swalwell and and Republican Chad Bianco are tied for second at 14 percent support. 

