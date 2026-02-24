Greg Gutfeld Rips Gavin Newsom for His 'Stupid Signaling' to Georgia Voters

VIP
We're Living Rent Free in the Canadians' Heads
We're Living Rent Free in the Canadians' Heads
You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant US Olympic Win in Years
You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant...
This CNN Host Addressed an Issue That Liberals DO NOT Want to Talk About
This CNN Host Addressed an Issue That Liberals DO NOT Want to Talk...
Kash Patel Celebrated With Team USA at the Winter Olympics. Was It a Big Deal?
Kash Patel Celebrated With Team USA at the Winter Olympics. Was It a...
Someone Shouted the N-Word at the BAFTAs. It's Created a Total Fiasco on Social Media
Someone Shouted the N-Word at the BAFTAs. It's Created a Total Fiasco on...
VIP
We Saw the Greatest Olympic Win Since 1980s Miracle on Ice...and the Libs Are in Shambles
We Saw the Greatest Olympic Win Since 1980s Miracle on Ice...and the Libs...
VIP
Director of DC Dept of Environment Literally Wants to Infect You With E. Coli
Director of DC Dept of Environment Literally Wants to Infect You With E....
Hawaii Residents Should Be Terrified to Find Out What Will Happen If These Bills Pass
Hawaii Residents Should Be Terrified to Find Out What Will Happen If These...
Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of Her Mother
Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of...
VIP
Trans Violence Is No Joke
Trans Violence Is No Joke
A Judge Called This CA Serial Sex Abuser a 'Monster.' Thanks to Gavin Newsom, He's Out on Parole.
A Judge Called This CA Serial Sex Abuser a 'Monster.' Thanks to Gavin...
Here's How the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Treats New York's Finest
Here's How the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Treats New York's Finest
Guess What This Oregon Democrat Called Trump's 'Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act'
Guess What This Oregon Democrat Called Trump's 'Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act'
Goodbye, Chicago Bears
Goodbye, Chicago Bears
Tipsheet

Greg Gutfeld Rips Gavin Newsom for His 'Stupid Signaling' to Georgia Voters

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 24, 2026 10:30 AM
Greg Gutfeld Rips Gavin Newsom for His 'Stupid Signaling' to Georgia Voters
Screenshot via Fox News

Greg Gutfeld torched California Governor Gavin Newsom after the governor attempted to connect with Black voters in Georgia by claiming he scored a 960 on his SAT and struggled to read. Gutfeld argued the stunt was an effort by Newsom to manufacture relatability and present himself as having depth to voters nationwide, despite what he described as the governor’s “silver-spooned elitist” upbringing. He further accused Newsom of inadvertently bragging that, no matter his mistakes, his parents were always there to shield him from the consequences.

Advertisement

"We've had so many identity groups that were running out of them. And I think, you know, whether it's gays, trans, blacks, Latin X, Asian Pacific Islanders, it was time for the POLIs: people of limited intelligence," Gutfeld quipped. "And I think that's what he decided. The polis are rising up. They're rising up. They're tired of all the smart people. And his strategy is, I'm just like you, I'm stupid. And this is the way, this is his way of subverting his reputation as a silver-spooned elitist."

But it says something that's worse. I think it says, I got this far despite my bad grades, despite my laziness, despite my womanizing, I am a true elitist because whenever this rich kid partied too much got kicked out of wherever, mommy and daddy pulled strings, I'm the rich white guy that didn't have to work that hard. Look, I buy SATs or read the numbers rarely more than me just signing my name. I think you get what, 600 for that. I don't know.

Recommended

You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant US Olympic Win in Years Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA FOX NEWS GAVIN NEWSOM GEORGIA GREG GUTFELD

The Fox News host went on to liken Newsom’s move to virtue signaling, arguing that commentators and politicians should challenge their audiences instead of pandering to them. Public figures, he said, ought to elevate their listeners, so people come away more informed, not less.

"It's stupid signaling. We used to have virtue signaling. Now we have stupid signaling," Gutfeld added. "And so the thing is that him being dim is a sign of depth, which is insulting to the audience, right? I would never do that. I compliment the audience by expecting them to keep up with me."

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Townhall’s coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant US Olympic Win in Years Matt Vespa
Hawaii Residents Should Be Terrified to Find Out What Will Happen If These Bills Pass Jeff Charles
This CNN Host Addressed an Issue That Liberals DO NOT Want to Talk About Matt Vespa
The Canadian Cope Surrounding the Team USA Win Is Hilarious Joseph Chalfant
Here's How the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Treats New York's Finest Amy Curtis
Guess What This Oregon Democrat Called Trump's 'Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act' Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant US Olympic Win in Years Matt Vespa
Advertisement