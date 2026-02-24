Greg Gutfeld Rips Gavin Newsom for His 'Stupid Signaling' to Georgia Voters

Greg Gutfeld torched California Governor Gavin Newsom after the governor attempted to connect with Black voters in Georgia by claiming he scored a 960 on his SAT and struggled to read. Gutfeld argued the stunt was an effort by Newsom to manufacture relatability and present himself as having depth to voters nationwide, despite what he described as the governor’s “silver-spooned elitist” upbringing. He further accused Newsom of inadvertently bragging that, no matter his mistakes, his parents were always there to shield him from the consequences.

Gov. Newsom to a black crowd in GA: "I am like you. I'm a 960 SAT guy. I can't read." pic.twitter.com/4Gk0WKbIYz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

🚨 Greg Gutfeld just ABSOLUTELY DEMOLISHED Gavin Newsom on air!



Gutfeld ripped into Newsom’s fake “relatable” act:



“His strategy is: ‘I’m JUST LIKE YOU, I’m STUPID!’ This is his way of subverting his reputation as a silver-spoon elitist.”



He called it straight-up “stupid… pic.twitter.com/ExrTHmRwnX — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 23, 2026

"We've had so many identity groups that were running out of them. And I think, you know, whether it's gays, trans, blacks, Latin X, Asian Pacific Islanders, it was time for the POLIs: people of limited intelligence," Gutfeld quipped. "And I think that's what he decided. The polis are rising up. They're rising up. They're tired of all the smart people. And his strategy is, I'm just like you, I'm stupid. And this is the way, this is his way of subverting his reputation as a silver-spooned elitist."

But it says something that's worse. I think it says, I got this far despite my bad grades, despite my laziness, despite my womanizing, I am a true elitist because whenever this rich kid partied too much got kicked out of wherever, mommy and daddy pulled strings, I'm the rich white guy that didn't have to work that hard. Look, I buy SATs or read the numbers rarely more than me just signing my name. I think you get what, 600 for that. I don't know.

The Fox News host went on to liken Newsom’s move to virtue signaling, arguing that commentators and politicians should challenge their audiences instead of pandering to them. Public figures, he said, ought to elevate their listeners, so people come away more informed, not less.

"It's stupid signaling. We used to have virtue signaling. Now we have stupid signaling," Gutfeld added. "And so the thing is that him being dim is a sign of depth, which is insulting to the audience, right? I would never do that. I compliment the audience by expecting them to keep up with me."

