JD Vance Mocks AOC’s Munich Freeze While Showcasing How Trump’s Board of Peace Benefits Americans

Oh, Here We Go With These Silly Trump-Harris Stories
Oh, Here We Go With These Silly Trump-Harris Stories
The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something
The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Floored by This CBS News Reporter's Question
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Floored by This CBS News Reporter's...
Why Exactly Did They Destroy the Border?
Why Exactly Did They Destroy the Border?
Louisiana Official Used Taxpayer Money to Fund Legal Defense
Louisiana Official Used Taxpayer Money to Fund Legal Defense
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia
NC Police Confirm Republican Candidate Was Target of Drive-By Shooting
NC Police Confirm Republican Candidate Was Target of Drive-By Shooting
Lawyer for Illegal Immigrant Who Killed GA Teacher Wants Bond. Here's the Maddening Reason Why.
Lawyer for Illegal Immigrant Who Killed GA Teacher Wants Bond. Here's the Maddening...
VIP
Ohio Bill Offers Real Solution to Suicides by Gun
Ohio Bill Offers Real Solution to Suicides by Gun
VIP
Tucker Carlson Claims He Was Detained and Interrogated in Israel, but That's Not the Whole Story
Tucker Carlson Claims He Was Detained and Interrogated in Israel, but That's Not...
This Democrat Just Blasted the Democrats' Plan to Boycott Trump's State of the Union Address
This Democrat Just Blasted the Democrats' Plan to Boycott Trump's State of the...
Marco Rubio Applauds President Trump As the Board of Peace Convenes Its First Meeting in DC
Marco Rubio Applauds President Trump As the Board of Peace Convenes Its First...
Optum Director Convicted for Ghost Employee Kickbacks Over $1.2M
Optum Director Convicted for Ghost Employee Kickbacks Over $1.2M
Nigerian National Extradited, Sentenced to 8 Years in Attempted $8M Tax Refund Scheme
Nigerian National Extradited, Sentenced to 8 Years in Attempted $8M Tax Refund Scheme
Tipsheet

JD Vance Mocks AOC’s Munich Freeze While Showcasing How Trump’s Board of Peace Benefits Americans

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 19, 2026 3:45 PM
JD Vance Mocks AOC’s Munich Freeze While Showcasing How Trump’s Board of Peace Benefits Americans
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Vice President JD Vance took aim at Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during Thursday’s inaugural meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace in Washington, D.C., as he addressed delegates from dozens of countries gathered to discuss the board’s mission of securing a lasting resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict. While President Trump had praised both the vice president and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vance said he had been tempted to follow in the footsteps of AOC, and freeze for 20 seconds instead of beginning his speech.

Advertisement

"I knew exactly what I wanted to say, but after the president said that I was so smart and I didn't want to repeat Rep. AOC who froze for 20 seconds over in Munich, now I'm tempted, sir, just to freeze for 20 seconds and just stare at the cameras," Vance quipped. "And maybe they'll say nice things about me like they do about Congresswoman Cortez."

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, widely seen as a potential 2028 presidential contender, along with several other Democrats, had embarrassing moments at last week’s Munich Security Conference, as they struggled to answer even basic foreign policy questions. The particular moment the vice president mocked was when AOC was asked whether the United States would commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Recommended

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2028 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY GAZA HAMAS

Vance went on to explain how the Board of Peace and its objectives, while designed to solve a problem overseas, also directly benefits Americans at home.

"I think it's important that the American people recognize why we're here today. And the reason that we're here today is, yes, to save lives and, yes, to promote peace, but this creates incredible prosperity for the American people," Vance argued. "The countries represented here represent trillions of dollars of investment in the United States of America that would not have been possible without this president's leadership and advocacy for peace."

The economies here represent millions of American jobs of people who are receiving products built in American factories and made by American workers would not be possible without a focus on peace. So, Mr. President, while I think this is great for the world, I also think it's really, really great for the United States of America, so we're looking forward to the partnership.

This comes as President Trump praised both JD Vance and Marco Rubio during the initial meeting of his Board of Peace, and commended them for their hard work.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something Matt Vespa
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia Amy Curtis
What Do the Dems Do After They’ve Done Their Worst and It Flops? Kurt Schlichter
This Democrat Just Blasted the Democrats' Plan to Boycott Trump's State of the Union Address Dmitri Bolt
Seattle's Socialist Barista Mayor Shows She's Ill-Prepared for Her First Real Job Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
Advertisement