JD Vance Mocks AOC’s Munich Freeze While Showcasing How Trump’s Board of Peace Benefits Americans

Vice President JD Vance took aim at Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during Thursday’s inaugural meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace in Washington, D.C., as he addressed delegates from dozens of countries gathered to discuss the board’s mission of securing a lasting resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict. While President Trump had praised both the vice president and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vance said he had been tempted to follow in the footsteps of AOC, and freeze for 20 seconds instead of beginning his speech.

Advertisement

🚨LMFAO! JD VANCE: "I knew exactly what I wanted to say, but after POTUS said I was so smart and I didn't want to repeat Rep. AOC who froze for 20 seconds over in Munich, now I'm tempted, sir, just to freeze for 20 seconds and just stare at the cameras, and maybe they'll say nice… pic.twitter.com/jybFzobPqf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 19, 2026

"I knew exactly what I wanted to say, but after the president said that I was so smart and I didn't want to repeat Rep. AOC who froze for 20 seconds over in Munich, now I'm tempted, sir, just to freeze for 20 seconds and just stare at the cameras," Vance quipped. "And maybe they'll say nice things about me like they do about Congresswoman Cortez."

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, widely seen as a potential 2028 presidential contender, along with several other Democrats, had embarrassing moments at last week’s Munich Security Conference, as they struggled to answer even basic foreign policy questions. The particular moment the vice president mocked was when AOC was asked whether the United States would commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

WATCH: AOC becomes stuttering mess when asked a simple question



Q: “Would and should the U.S. actually commit U.S. troops to defend Taiwan?”



AOC: “Um you know I think that uh this such a uh you know I think that this is um. This is of course uhh a very longstanding uh policy…” pic.twitter.com/akm1ZlNDSH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 13, 2026

Vance went on to explain how the Board of Peace and its objectives, while designed to solve a problem overseas, also directly benefits Americans at home.

⁨⁨The President's pursuit of peace around the world is also a mission for prosperity right here in America.



Proud to take part in President Trump's historic Board of Peace meeting in Washington this morning.⁩ pic.twitter.com/ptj86PFsDZ — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 19, 2026

"I think it's important that the American people recognize why we're here today. And the reason that we're here today is, yes, to save lives and, yes, to promote peace, but this creates incredible prosperity for the American people," Vance argued. "The countries represented here represent trillions of dollars of investment in the United States of America that would not have been possible without this president's leadership and advocacy for peace."

The economies here represent millions of American jobs of people who are receiving products built in American factories and made by American workers would not be possible without a focus on peace. So, Mr. President, while I think this is great for the world, I also think it's really, really great for the United States of America, so we're looking forward to the partnership.

This comes as President Trump praised both JD Vance and Marco Rubio during the initial meeting of his Board of Peace, and commended them for their hard work.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump gives HUGE shoutout to JD Vance and Marco Rubio, epic moment!



"Marco's over there, everybody's fantastic. JD, what a job they're all doing. It's the BEST TEAM EVER ASSEMBLED. You see that by the results!"



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



"Gaza is very complex...I want to… pic.twitter.com/Sx6hPqcPoi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 19, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.