Georgia RINO Candidate Rick Jackson Shares This Controversial Policy with Kamala Harris

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Georgia has revealed a striking policy similarity with former Vice President Kamala Harris, and it’s not on typical issues like immigration or the economy. The overlap centers on one of Harris’s most controversial stances from her short-lived campaign: providing gender-affirming care, including hormone replacement therapy, to inmates.

Advertisement

Rick Jackson, the co-founder of LocumTenens.com, a job recruitment company, and the CEO of its parent company, Jackson Healthcare, is currently running for the governor of Georgia against Trump-endorsed Lt. Governor Burt Jones, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Attorney General Chris Carr. The Republican primary takes place May 19, 2026.

📊 Georgia Governor GOP Primary



Rick Jackson: 24%

Burt Jones: 16%

Brad Raffensperger: 9%

Chris Carr: 3%

Clark Dean: 1%

Gregg Kirkpatrick: 1%

Someone else: 4%

Undecided: 42%@coefficient | 2/8-9 | 1,123 LV | ±3.18%https://t.co/tnYm0rxieG pic.twitter.com/C2nt6AASGs — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 10, 2026

But recently, he has come under fire as his company has indirectly supported gender transitions for inmates, and has helped to fill jobs for Planned Parenthood.

In a Q&A with Dr. MaryAnn Curl, who works at a correctional facility through a position she acquired through Jackson’s company, Curl was asked, “What are the biggest differences between working in federal prisons versus state prisons? What about men’s versus women’s correctional sites?”

"I’ve worked with women’s prison populations due to our COVID response efforts, but not on their campus. In prison, women’s care tends to almost become women’s and children’s care, as some are pregnant and deliver while incarcerated, and we need to provide OB/GYN services," Dr. Curl said. "That’s the biggest difference."

Before adding: "We also provide care, including hormone replacement, for our transgender patients."

That's not all.

Breitbart reported that Jackson's company has also helped to recruit for Planned Parenthood:

A key component of Jackson Healthcare is LocumTenens.com, a job recruitment service provider to the healthcare industry. That company is not only used to search for potential employees for abortion giant Planned Parenthood but also by other hospitals to recruit doctors specializing in sex-rejection surgeries and the so-called transitioning of underage children.

🚨 FYI: Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson just announced his run for Governor while his company, Jackson Healthcare (LocumTenens. com), is actively recruiting nurses for Planned Parenthood.



The job posting even calls for “fierce advocacy” for reproductive rights.… pic.twitter.com/IepkwUUEFB — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 13, 2026

Jackson’s take on the matter? Pride in his company’s work. In 2025, he said, “I’m exceptionally proud of the countless people it has touched and the difference it continues to make in the lives of patients, families and communities across the nation.”

The leading Georgia gubernatorial candidate has yet to comment on the situation, although a campaign spokesperson responded to an inquiry submitted by Breitbart, writing:

Self-dealing politician Burt Jones is losing the governor’s race and now launching a disgusting attack against Rick Jackson, who he knows has given millions to support pro-life causes. Rick Jackson is pro-life and has fought for vulnerable children his entire life. LocumTenens.com is a free, self-service job posting site similar to ZipRecruiter and Monster.com. Jackson Healthcare does not review or edit postings to the site and does not recruit or provide such positions. Unfortunately, some states still allow these procedures, but when Rick Jackson is governor he’ll criminalize transgender procedures on minors. He believes anyone who mutilates a child belongs 6 feet under the jail.

Advertisement

This comes after a controversial clip of Kamala Harris in 2024, supporting the supposed "right" of inmates to receive "gender-affirming care."

Here's Kamala bragging about her work to ensure "every transgender inmate in the prison system" has access to taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgeries. pic.twitter.com/YRukQk7b6y — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 30, 2024

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.