Georgia RINO Candidate Rick Jackson Shares This Controversial Policy with Kamala Harris

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 17, 2026 3:45 PM
Georgia RINO Candidate Rick Jackson Shares This Controversial Policy with Kamala Harris
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Georgia has revealed a striking policy similarity with former Vice President Kamala Harris, and it’s not on typical issues like immigration or the economy. The overlap centers on one of Harris’s most controversial stances from her short-lived campaign: providing gender-affirming care, including hormone replacement therapy, to inmates.

Rick Jackson, the co-founder of LocumTenens.com, a job recruitment company, and the CEO of its parent company, Jackson Healthcare, is currently running for the governor of Georgia against Trump-endorsed Lt. Governor Burt Jones, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Attorney General Chris Carr. The Republican primary takes place May 19, 2026.

But recently, he has come under fire as his company has indirectly supported gender transitions for inmates, and has helped to fill jobs for Planned Parenthood.

In a Q&A with Dr. MaryAnn Curl, who works at a correctional facility through a position she acquired through Jackson’s company, Curl was asked, “What are the biggest differences between working in federal prisons versus state prisons? What about men’s versus women’s correctional sites?”

"I’ve worked with women’s prison populations due to our COVID response efforts, but not on their campus. In prison, women’s care tends to almost become women’s and children’s care, as some are pregnant and deliver while incarcerated, and we need to provide OB/GYN services," Dr. Curl said. "That’s the biggest difference."

You Won't Believe the Voter Fraud Nick Shirley Uncovered in CA: One Woman's Dog Voted in Two Elections Dmitri Bolt
Related:

2026 ELECTIONS GEORGIA KAMALA HARRIS REPUBLICAN PARTY TRANSGENDER

Before adding: "We also provide care, including hormone replacement, for our transgender patients."

That's not all. 

Breitbart reported that Jackson's company has also helped to recruit for Planned Parenthood:

A key component of Jackson Healthcare is LocumTenens.com, a job recruitment service provider to the healthcare industry. That company is not only used to search for potential employees for abortion giant Planned Parenthood but also by other hospitals to recruit doctors specializing in sex-rejection surgeries and the so-called transitioning of underage children.

Jackson’s take on the matter? Pride in his company’s work. In 2025, he said, “I’m exceptionally proud of the countless people it has touched and the difference it continues to make in the lives of patients, families and communities across the nation.”

The leading Georgia gubernatorial candidate has yet to comment on the situation, although a campaign spokesperson responded to an inquiry submitted by Breitbart, writing:

Self-dealing politician Burt Jones is losing the governor’s race and now launching a disgusting attack against Rick Jackson, who he knows has given millions to support pro-life causes. Rick Jackson is pro-life and has fought for vulnerable children his entire life.

LocumTenens.com is a free, self-service job posting site similar to ZipRecruiter and Monster.com. Jackson Healthcare does not review or edit postings to the site and does not recruit or provide such positions. Unfortunately, some states still allow these procedures, but when Rick Jackson is governor he’ll criminalize transgender procedures on minors. He believes anyone who mutilates a child belongs 6 feet under the jail.

This comes after a controversial clip of Kamala Harris in 2024, supporting the supposed "right" of inmates to receive "gender-affirming care."

