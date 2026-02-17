VIP
AOC's Performance Abroad Is Why Right Wing Parties Keep Rising
AOC's Performance Abroad Is Why Right Wing Parties Keep Rising
Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs
Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Isn't Happy With the Coverage of Her Trip to Munich
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Isn't Happy With the Coverage of Her Trip to Munich
Gavin Newsom Vows to Combat the 'Climate Crisis'
Gavin Newsom Vows to Combat the 'Climate Crisis'
You Should Listen to Bishop Robert Barron's Rebuke of AOC's Marxist Philosophy
You Should Listen to Bishop Robert Barron's Rebuke of AOC's Marxist Philosophy
An Illegal Immigrant Tried to Drown a Woman in Florida
An Illegal Immigrant Tried to Drown a Woman in Florida
After Attacking Dog Ownership, Nerdeen Kiswani Does Damage Control
After Attacking Dog Ownership, Nerdeen Kiswani Does Damage Control
Politico Just Admitted Non-Citizens Do Vote in Our Elections
Politico Just Admitted Non-Citizens Do Vote in Our Elections
Rep. Randy Fine Just Put Ro Khanna in the Dog House
Rep. Randy Fine Just Put Ro Khanna in the Dog House
Is the Minneapolis City Council Going to Punish Businesses That Accommodated ICE?
Is the Minneapolis City Council Going to Punish Businesses That Accommodated ICE?
VIP
Ohio Democrats Push Gun Bill Only Democrats Stupid Enough to Push
Ohio Democrats Push Gun Bill Only Democrats Stupid Enough to Push
Georgia RINO Candidate Rick Jackson Shares This Controversial Policy with Kamala Harris
Georgia RINO Candidate Rick Jackson Shares This Controversial Policy with Kamala Harris
The Case Of The Man Who Got Deported For His Billie Eilish Joke Just Got More Complicated
The Case Of The Man Who Got Deported For His Billie Eilish Joke...
Scott Jennings Blasts Dems’ Munich Showing, Says Rubio ‘Gave the Speech of a Lifetime’
Scott Jennings Blasts Dems’ Munich Showing, Says Rubio ‘Gave the Speech of a...
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe the Voter Fraud Nick Shirley Uncovered in CA: One Woman's Dog Voted in Two Elections

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 17, 2026 3:30 PM
You Won't Believe the Voter Fraud Nick Shirley Uncovered in CA: One Woman's Dog Voted in Two Elections
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley, best known for exposing hundreds of millions of dollars in alleged childcare fraud in Minnesota, has now set his sights on California. Within weeks, he claims to have uncovered glaring instances of voter fraud, including hundreds of people registered at a single address and even an instance where a dog was allegedly registered to vote.

Advertisement

"California is the breeding ground for voter fraud in America, as millions of people vote with no ID, month-long election processes, inaccurate voter rolls, dead people caught voting, even a dog successfully registered to vote, and voter verification is all based on your signature — not who you actually are," Shirley wrote in an X post with a nearly 23 minute video attached. 

"In this video, I go to locations from California’s public voter rolls from the Secretary of State, and not a single location could verify the voter rolls," he wrote, adding that there were "irregularities in voter numbers per location," in one case there were "30 plus people registered to one mail store," and some "voters were inaccurately aged at 125 years old."

In one clip, Shirley set out to test how easy it is to register to vote in California. When he asked a woman assisting with voter registration why applicants are not required to present ID, she responded that the state relies on signature verification to confirm a person's identity. According to her explanation, as long as a person’s signature on the California voter registration affidavit matches the signature on a subsequent document, whether an online registration form or a mail-in ballot application, the vote will be processed. 

Recommended

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Isn't Happy With the Coverage of Her Trip to Munich Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOTER ID

When Shirley pressed her on whether such a system could open the door to fraud, she dismissed the concern, insisting the safeguards in place were sufficient.

In another instance, Shirley revealed that one Californian had even registered their dog to vote, and alleged that she had voted in two elections.

In a third clip, Shirley approached a woman after discovering that more than 30 individuals had reportedly listed a UPS Store as their primary residence when registering to vote. She appeared unfazed by the information and suggested that Shirley was pushing a “MAGA storyline,” before ending the conversation and walking away.

Advertisement

These examples represent just a fraction of the instances of fraud Shirley says he uncovered in California as the Trump administration and other watchdogs pledge closer scrutiny of election and welfare practices in the Golden State. The broader question of what consequences, if any, elected officials will face remains unclear.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Isn't Happy With the Coverage of Her Trip to Munich Matt Vespa
Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs Kurt Schlichter
The Case Of The Man Who Got Deported For His Billie Eilish Joke Just Got More Complicated Dmitri Bolt
You Should Listen to Bishop Robert Barron's Rebuke of AOC's Marxist Philosophy Amy Curtis
Georgia RINO Candidate Rick Jackson Shares This Controversial Policy with Kamala Harris Dmitri Bolt
Politico Just Admitted Non-Citizens Do Vote in Our Elections Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Isn't Happy With the Coverage of Her Trip to Munich Matt Vespa
Advertisement