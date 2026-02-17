You Won't Believe the Voter Fraud Nick Shirley Uncovered in CA: One Woman's Dog Voted in Two Elections

Independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley, best known for exposing hundreds of millions of dollars in alleged childcare fraud in Minnesota, has now set his sights on California. Within weeks, he claims to have uncovered glaring instances of voter fraud, including hundreds of people registered at a single address and even an instance where a dog was allegedly registered to vote.

Advertisement

🚨 California is the breeding ground for voter fraud in America, as millions of people vote with no ID, month-long election processes, inaccurate voter rolls, dead people caught voting, even a dog successfully registered to vote, and voter verification is all based on your… pic.twitter.com/7nOIZe5x9D — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) February 16, 2026

"California is the breeding ground for voter fraud in America, as millions of people vote with no ID, month-long election processes, inaccurate voter rolls, dead people caught voting, even a dog successfully registered to vote, and voter verification is all based on your signature — not who you actually are," Shirley wrote in an X post with a nearly 23 minute video attached.

"In this video, I go to locations from California’s public voter rolls from the Secretary of State, and not a single location could verify the voter rolls," he wrote, adding that there were "irregularities in voter numbers per location," in one case there were "30 plus people registered to one mail store," and some "voters were inaccurately aged at 125 years old."

In one clip, Shirley set out to test how easy it is to register to vote in California. When he asked a woman assisting with voter registration why applicants are not required to present ID, she responded that the state relies on signature verification to confirm a person's identity. According to her explanation, as long as a person’s signature on the California voter registration affidavit matches the signature on a subsequent document, whether an online registration form or a mail-in ballot application, the vote will be processed.

When Shirley pressed her on whether such a system could open the door to fraud, she dismissed the concern, insisting the safeguards in place were sufficient.

HOLY F'CK 🚨



Nick Shirley found (108) people registered to vote in one home



A woman wanted to show how easy it was to commit voter fraud that she registered her two dogs and they voted



A woman voted in four times but she was already dead



Pass the Save America Act right now pic.twitter.com/socd5vjZcn — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 16, 2026

In another instance, Shirley revealed that one Californian had even registered their dog to vote, and alleged that she had voted in two elections.

This dog successfully registered to vote in California and you still don’t think Voter ID is a good idea?



Voted in 2 elections before getting caught 💀 #freemaya https://t.co/0dmaW3bGp7 pic.twitter.com/g4SQ64ydVN — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) February 17, 2026

In a third clip, Shirley approached a woman after discovering that more than 30 individuals had reportedly listed a UPS Store as their primary residence when registering to vote. She appeared unfazed by the information and suggested that Shirley was pushing a “MAGA storyline,” before ending the conversation and walking away.

🔥🚨 WATCH: Liberal White Woman loses it after being confronted by Nick Shirley on California's MASSIVE voter fraud.



SHIRLEY: "What do you think about over 30 people registered to vote from this UPS store?"



LIBERAL: “What are you trying to prove?”



SHIRLEY: "Could you live… pic.twitter.com/lOE5A7Rq5x — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) February 17, 2026

Advertisement

These examples represent just a fraction of the instances of fraud Shirley says he uncovered in California as the Trump administration and other watchdogs pledge closer scrutiny of election and welfare practices in the Golden State. The broader question of what consequences, if any, elected officials will face remains unclear.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.