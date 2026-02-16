Left-Wing Activist Says She Reported High School TPUSA Event to CPS Over 'Safety' Concerns

A left-wing activist told a local school board that she reported a high school Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event to Child Protective Services (CPS) Thursday, claiming it targeted a “vulnerable population” and lacked “transparency," as she alleged that parents were barred from attending the event.

The woman was identified as Nancy Krause, a retired nurse, local activist, and self-described advocate for equity and anti-racism.

"Good evening," she began, "I'm going to go off script here and say congratulations, Dr. Newsom, and in the announcement of your position, it was said we hope you will be more inclusive. I agree, I would like the anti-racism statement returned."

"In December of 2025, Turning Point USA hosted an event marketed to high school students with food and beverages advertised as an incentive for attendance," Krause went on.

While community building opportunities for students are important, this event raises serious concerns related to student safety, parental rights, and governance oversight. Event materials indicated that adults, including parents and legal guardians, were not permitted to attend and that supervision would be provided by unnamed volunteers. Excluding parents and guardians from a student-focused event creates a lack of transparency and undermines established best practices for youth safety.

She also raised concerns that the event failed to meet proper supervision standards, including whether volunteers had undergone background checks, and therefore could not be held to established oversight requirements. Additionally, she pointed to what she described as a potential conflict of interest, noting that two Board of Education members were listed as speakers at the event.

School-affiliated or school-adjacent activities should adhere to clear supervision standards, background check requirements, and defined accountability structures. I am also concerned about a potential conflict of interest involving Board of Education members serving as guest speakers at this event. Board members are entrusted with fiduciary and ethical responsibilities and participation in events targeting students, particularly when parental access is restricted, warrants careful review to ensure compliance with district policies, ethics guidelines, and public trust obligations.

"Students are widely recognized as [a] vulnerable population," Krause added. "They are in critical developmental stages and especially susceptible to influence. For this reason, safeguarding measures, parental involvement, and transparency are essential. All Board of Education members in this room are mandated reporters under state law as I am. Based on the circumstances surrounding this event, a report was made to Child Protective Services."

🚨:DERANGED Liberal activist Nancy Krause just ADMITTED she reported high school kids to CPS... for attending a TPUSA event and starting a conservative club.



Calling free thought 'child abuse'?

This is peak deranged leftism 🤡 pic.twitter.com/EwYE865GEw — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 15, 2026

Before Krause spoke, the president of the TPUSA-affiliated group addressed the board, responding to community concerns about parental access to the event.

Good evening, y’all. I’m a student in Calvert County Public Schools, and also the president of Calvert County Club America, which is affiliated with Turning Point USA chapter. It’s not affiliated with the Calvert County Public Schools, it is separate, and not politically involved in a partisan manner, and we cannot endorse any candidates nor parties. We invited the board to discuss what they do, and what their policies are. All students that were there were in attendance with parental permission, and all publicly advertised. However, we received much hate, and we posted online that we would not be allowing any adults that are not volunteers nor parents.

Krause, however, did not directly engage with any of those points during her speech.

Update:

The Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, Harmeet Dhillon, has announced she will be looking into the incident.

