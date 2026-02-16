VIP
Stephen King Is Tired of Us Noticing Progressives Are Lunatics
Anti-Israel Groups Are Targeting Jewish Children's Camps Now
'Sinners' Actress Says She Can't Enjoy Her Oscar Nomination. Guess Why.
Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal
Legendary Actor and Director Robert Duvall Dead at 95
Even Anti-Gun Canada Having Major Issues With Mandatory Buyback
My Days of Not Taking CNN Seriously Are Coming to a Middle
Catholic Leaders Blast Carrie Prejean Boller For Invoking Catholicism During Her Anti-Israel Rant
CNN Confronts Chuck Schumer on Voter ID
Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Blast Newsom's Presidential Tour in Munich
A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors.
New Polls for 2028 Are Here and You Won't Believe Who Democrats Want to Run Again
Trump Takes Over Potomac River Disaster After Democrat Mismanagement
Rhode Island Man Kills Family at Skating Rink in Murder-Suicide
Tipsheet

How Leftists Celebrate President's Day

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 16, 2026 5:00 PM
How Leftists Celebrate President's Day
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Leftists in New York City marked Presidents’ Day in what has become a familiar spectacle, organizing a massive protest, chanting slogans, and flipping off Trump Tower. 

Some protesters even performed a rendition of the song "America the Beautiful," comparing ICE to the KKK, and claiming that the president is allowing federal agents to murder people in the streets.

Even on a federal holiday meant to honor the nation’s leaders and the good they have done for the United States, Democrats are still unwilling to recognize the objective good President Trump has done for the country. From his first year back in office, some of Trump’s most undeniable wins are in areas most voters say they actually care about: safety, competence, and basic fairness.

President Trump has effectively closed the Southern border, drastically reducing illegal immigration into the United States. His administration has launched targeted deportation operations, removing some of the country’s most dangerous undocumented criminals. Under Trump, the FBI captured a record number of “Most Wanted” fugitives within his first year in office, while major cities, including the nation’s capital, have seen significant improvements in public safety. 

On the international stage, Trump has delivered on his promise to prioritize American interests by ending costly foreign entanglements while brokering stability where it matters most. His administration helped halt the war between Israel and Hamas, oversaw the capture of socialist leader Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, and authorized a surgical strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, all without a single American casualty, redefining U.S. foreign intervention. 

Economically, the Trump administration has secured trillions of dollars in foreign investment, bolstering U.S. manufacturing and reshoring jobs through strategic tariffs. 

You may not agree with his style, his politics, or like him personally, but President Trump’s record of accomplishments is undeniable. President’s Day is meant to reflect on the impact of American leaders, and by that measure, Trump’s achievements deserve recognition, even from the left.

