How Leftists Celebrate President's Day

Leftists in New York City marked Presidents’ Day in what has become a familiar spectacle, organizing a massive protest, chanting slogans, and flipping off Trump Tower.

Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters block off 5th Avenue between 56th and 57th Street as part of their "Flip Off Trump" demonstration outside of Trump Tower.@BrandonDrey | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/zgAd6YEX01 — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) February 16, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Ugandan Mayor Mamdani lets leftists FULLY BLOCK 5th Avenue in NYC while they flip off Trump Tower in lunatic fashion



START ARRESTING!



NYC is now becoming even more of a shthole.



pic.twitter.com/Vt0gSiN0xe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 16, 2026

🚨 NOW: Leftist protestors are outside Trump Tower in NYC to take part in a “President’s Day Flip Off” event, where they’ll be pointing their middle fingers at Trump’s building in unison



I kid you not.



Trump Derangement Syndrome is VERY real pic.twitter.com/ZwsgQefhWK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 16, 2026

WATCH: "F*ck Donald Trump!"



Protesters start "flipping off" Trump Tower in New York City as part of their "President's Day Flip Off" celebration.@BrandonDrey | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/OxaFCtwYuw — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) February 16, 2026

Some protesters even performed a rendition of the song "America the Beautiful," comparing ICE to the KKK, and claiming that the president is allowing federal agents to murder people in the streets.

WATCH: Protesters sing a new rendition of "America The Beautiful", likening ICE to the KKK and claiming that President Trump gave them "the ok to murder in the streets."@BrandonDrey | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/uSAv19yIfh — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) February 16, 2026

Even on a federal holiday meant to honor the nation’s leaders and the good they have done for the United States, Democrats are still unwilling to recognize the objective good President Trump has done for the country. From his first year back in office, some of Trump’s most undeniable wins are in areas most voters say they actually care about: safety, competence, and basic fairness.

President Trump has effectively closed the Southern border, drastically reducing illegal immigration into the United States. His administration has launched targeted deportation operations, removing some of the country’s most dangerous undocumented criminals. Under Trump, the FBI captured a record number of “Most Wanted” fugitives within his first year in office, while major cities, including the nation’s capital, have seen significant improvements in public safety.

On the international stage, Trump has delivered on his promise to prioritize American interests by ending costly foreign entanglements while brokering stability where it matters most. His administration helped halt the war between Israel and Hamas, oversaw the capture of socialist leader Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, and authorized a surgical strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, all without a single American casualty, redefining U.S. foreign intervention.

Advertisement

Economically, the Trump administration has secured trillions of dollars in foreign investment, bolstering U.S. manufacturing and reshoring jobs through strategic tariffs.

You may not agree with his style, his politics, or like him personally, but President Trump’s record of accomplishments is undeniable. President’s Day is meant to reflect on the impact of American leaders, and by that measure, Trump’s achievements deserve recognition, even from the left.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.