BLM Activist Turned Conservative Commentator Defends Mass Incarceration: It's Very Easy to Not Go to Jail

A former Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist who now works as a conservative commentator with PragerU is pushing back against progressive critiques of what they call "mass incarceration."

Xaviaer DuRousseau argues that nothing is intrinsically wrong with "mass incarceration" as the only reason someone could be imprisoned is for breaking the law. He added that his own secret to not getting arrested, even as a black man, is actually quite simple: He hasn't committed any crimes.

"It's very easy to not go to jail. I've been Black for 29 years. I've never even been close to a courtroom in that capacity," he said. "Don't do a crime. Obey the law, and you'll be able to live a beautiful life."

Xaviaer DuRousseau is originally from Chicago and marched with BLM in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. When he was preparing to go on "The Circle" on Netflix as a social justice activist, he wanted to create a series targeting conservative speakers and trying to debunk their arguments. Instead, he ended up agreeing with them, describing it as an "accidental red-pilling" after watching PragerU videos.

DuRousseau grew disillusioned with BLM, especially as its financial scandals and lack of support for local activists became apparent, eventually defecting to conservatism. He now speaks on a range of political issues on social media, including mass incarceration.

"So maybe I really am just Uncle Tom's favorite nephew, but I do have a quick question," DuRousseau said at a campus event with Charlie Kirk last year. "What is so wrong with mass incarceration if the only way to be incarcerated is to commit a crime?"

"There's nothing wrong with mass incarceration. In fact, we need more prisoners in this country, not less prisoners, and we let prisoners out of jail way too quickly in America," Charlie replied. "But isn't it racist to have mass incarceration?"

"You know what? I don't think it's racist," the PragerU host replied. "Because I've been black for 28 years and I've yet to go to jail or prison."

"But come on, the justice system is rigged against black people," Charlie said sarcastically. "You're a white supremacist."

"You know what? I still don't know how white supremacy would benefit me, but I love it here in America."

