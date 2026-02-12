Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly Wasn't Expecting This Question.
Tipsheet

AG Pam Bondi Vows to Prosecute Threats Against Lawmakers, Even Across Party Lines

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 12, 2026 3:30 PM
AG Pam Bondi Vows to Prosecute Threats Against Lawmakers, Even Across Party Lines
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Trump administration, alongside conservative figures, has repeatedly urged Democrats to tone down their rhetoric, which they argue has contributed to assassination attempts, increasing attacks on ICE officers, and even the killing of conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Democrats, however, have largely refused to relent, with some, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, calling on President Trump to rein in his own rhetoric, shifting the blame toward Republicans.

The debate over whose rhetoric is truly the problem should be settled, as Attorney General Pam Bondi responded to Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) concerns about threats against him and his family, pledging to bring the perpetrators to justice during a House Judiciary hearing on Wednesday, and offering to speak with Swalwell privately after the hearing concluded.

"We received messages at my office that said, 'I hope somebody shoots you and your children and your wife in the head. Pew, pew, motherf**ker, pew, pew.' I would stay indoors as much as possible, and my children, unfortunately, have to do that," Rep. Swalwell said. "The Department of Justice has not charged this individual and cited that he's a prolific caller and has health conditions, although what we have found in our own investigation and his voicemails is that he said he will employ others to do this. The president can come after me. It's fine. I'm in the arena. So are these folks. But we never expected that the Department of Justice would not seek to prosecute and investigate those who are making threats against us, and that would include those on that side of the aisle."

"And I'm just asking for your help to protect life because life is at risk with the environment we're in right now," he added.

"Congressman, I completely agree with you," Bondi replied. 

I know about several of those personally involving you. I believe one has been charged publicly, and there's something I would be happy to talk to you about off-camera, but I can assure you that they are very serious. They are being looked into, and I can give you more details on those. None of you should be threatened ever. None of your children should be threatened. None of your families should be threatened. You can come into my office any day. I will work with all of you on both sides of the aisle if you are ever threatened, and I'll gladly talk to you after this hearing about your cases. But I can tell you some of them are very active.

Few in American politics are more familiar with threats to their lives than President Trump, and his Department of Justice is signaling that it will take those threats seriously, regardless of what side of the political spectrum someone falls on.

