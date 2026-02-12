Federal Judge Blocks Pete Hegseth From Reducing Sen. Mark Kelly's Pay Over 'Seditious Six' Controversy

Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly Wasn't Expecting This Question.
Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly...
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
This Town Filled Its Coffers With a Traffic Shakedown Scheme – Now They Are Paying the Price
This Town Filled Its Coffers With a Traffic Shakedown Scheme – Now They...
Planned Parenthood: Infants Not 'Conscious Beings' and Unlikely to Feel Pain
Planned Parenthood: Infants Not 'Conscious Beings' and Unlikely to Feel Pain
VIP
Democrats Boycotting OpenAI Over Support for Trump
Democrats Boycotting OpenAI Over Support for Trump
Roy Cooper Dodges Tough Questions About His Deadly Soft-on-Crime Policies
Roy Cooper Dodges Tough Questions About His Deadly Soft-on-Crime Policies
Axios Is Back With Another Ridiculous Anti-Trump Headline
Axios Is Back With Another Ridiculous Anti-Trump Headline
In Historic Deregulatory Move, Trump Officially Revokes Obama-Era Endangerment Finding
In Historic Deregulatory Move, Trump Officially Revokes Obama-Era Endangerment Finding
Sen. Bernie Moreno Just Exposed Keith Ellison's Open Borders Hypocrisy
Sen. Bernie Moreno Just Exposed Keith Ellison's Open Borders Hypocrisy
Another Career Criminal Killed a Beloved Figure Skating Coach in St. Louis
Another Career Criminal Killed a Beloved Figure Skating Coach in St. Louis
VIP
Slate's 'Leftists Are Buying Guns Now' Piece Unintentionally Hilarious
Slate's 'Leftists Are Buying Guns Now' Piece Unintentionally Hilarious
AG Pam Bondi Vows to Prosecute Threats Against Lawmakers, Even Across Party Lines
AG Pam Bondi Vows to Prosecute Threats Against Lawmakers, Even Across Party Lines
Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail
Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in...
Nate Morris Slams Rep. Barr As a ‘RINO’ for Refusing to Support Ending the Zombie Filibuster
Nate Morris Slams Rep. Barr As a ‘RINO’ for Refusing to Support Ending...
Tipsheet

Federal Judge Blocks Pete Hegseth From Reducing Sen. Mark Kelly's Pay Over 'Seditious Six' Controversy

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 12, 2026 4:00 PM
Federal Judge Blocks Pete Hegseth From Reducing Sen. Mark Kelly's Pay Over 'Seditious Six' Controversy
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that the Pentagon cannot cut Arizona Senator Mark Kelly's pay over the “Seditious Six” controversy, in which Kelly and five other Democratic colleagues urged National Guardsmen not to follow “illegal orders.” The video in question did not cite any specific illegal orders, but the Trump administration interpreted the remarks as an attempt by the Democrats to encourage disobedience among the National Guard, which had been deployed to several major U.S. cities to help curb rising crime rates.

Advertisement

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, ruled that the attempt to cut Sen. Kelly's pay, was likely a violation of his First Amendment rights.

"Secretary Hegseth relies on the well-established doctrine that military servicemembers enjoy less vigorous First Amendment protections given the fundamental obligation for obedience and discipline in the armed forces," Judge Leon wrote. "Unfortunately for Secretary Hegseth, no court has ever extended those principles to retired servicemembers, much less a retired servicemember serving in Congress and exercising oversight responsibility over the military. This Court will not be the first to do so!"

“This Court has all it needs to conclude that Defendants have trampled on Senator Kelly’s First Amendment freedoms and threatened the constitutional liberties of millions of military retirees. After all, as Bob Dylan famously said, ‘You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows,’” Leon continued. “To say the least, our retired veterans deserve more respect from their Government, and our Constitution demands they receive it!”

Recommended

Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

FIRST AMENDMENT LAWSUIT MARK KELLY VETERANS DEPARTMENT OF WAR

"Senator Kelly's First Amendment claim is not only justiciable; he is likely to succeed on the merits. He has also shown irreparable harm, and the balance of the equities fall decidedly in his favor," the judge added.

In early January, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth vowed to bring Sen. Kelly to justice, writing on X:

Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline. As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he is still accountable to military justice. And the Department of War — and the American people — expect justice.

Therefore, in response to Senator Mark Kelly’s seditious statements — and his pattern of reckless misconduct — the Department of War is taking administrative action against Captain Mark E. Kelly, USN (Ret). The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay.

Advertisement

Sen. Kelly blasted the move, claiming the lawsuit was in violation of his rights as an American, and responded with a lawsuit.

Pete Hegseth is coming after what I earned through my twenty-five years of military service, in violation of my rights as an American, as a retired veteran. His unconstitutional crusade against me sends a chilling message to every retired member of the military: if you speak out and say something that the President or Secretary of Defense doesn’t like, you will be censured, threatened with demotion, or even prosecuted.

It remains unclear whether the injunction will be appealed.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail Dmitri Bolt
In Historic Deregulatory Move, Trump Officially Revokes Obama-Era Endangerment Finding Amy Curtis
This Town Filled Its Coffers With a Traffic Shakedown Scheme – Now They Are Paying the Price Jeff Charles
Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly Wasn't Expecting This Question. Matt Vespa
Are the Media Going to Stop Calling Trump a Dictator After Hearing This Story From Kaitlin Collins? Amy Curtis
Sen. Bernie Moreno Just Exposed Keith Ellison's Open Borders Hypocrisy Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement