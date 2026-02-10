Mike Johnson Blasts Mamdani's DOH for Creating a ‘Global Oppression’ Group Focused on Gaza 'Genocide'

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson blasted Zohran Mamdani and his Department of Health after the New York Post revealed the creation of a so-called “Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group,” which officials openly acknowledged was formed in response to an alleged genocide in Gaza. Yet while elements of Mamdani’s DOH are preoccupied with foreign conflicts halfway around the world, New York City’s streets remain buried under filthy snow and growing piles of garbage.

"Instead of trying to force a radical-left foreign policy agenda, the bureaucrats in Zohran Mamdani’s Department of Health should focus on delivering the services New Yorkers pay for with their tax dollars," the Speaker of the House wrote on X.

Instead of trying to force a radical-left foreign policy agenda, the bureaucrats in Zohran Mamdani’s Department of Health should focus on delivering the services New Yorkers pay for with their tax dollars. https://t.co/WyLKz5ledH — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 10, 2026

Attached to his post was a New York Post article detailing the creation of the “Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group” under Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Department of Health. In a video obtained by the Post, one speaker revealed that the group was “developed in response to the ongoing genocide in Palestine.”

NYC Health Department employees under Zohran Mamdani formed an internal “Global Oppression & Public Health Working Group” that accuses Israel of genocide — using city resources and official workplace platforms.



This should concern every physician and public health professional. pic.twitter.com/nZfLwMYAWt — Dr. Sheila Nazarian (@DoctorNazarian) February 5, 2026

In response, even New York City's City Council Speaker, Julie Menin, a Democrat, said, “Our health care officials should be fighting infectious diseases and addressing skyrocketing health care costs instead of spending public time debating geopolitics on city time."

“A thorough investigation into the use of taxpayer resources is necessary to protect the public trust and address the unacceptable rise in antisemitism across New York City," she added.

City councilman Eric Dinowitz, another Democrat, released a statement condemning the group.

"I am outraged by reports that employees within the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene organized a politically focused working group during work hours using city resources in a discussion that serves only to inflame tensions and make life less safe for New Yorkers. We depend on this agency to protect our health, and that responsibility should never be diluted by activity unrelated to its mission," he wrote. "Our city's Jewish community is experiencing the greatest surge in antisemitism in recent memory. When a workplace forum promotes inflammatory narratives while ignoring the harm Jewish New Yorkers are experiencing, it deepens division and makes people feel excluded and unsafe in their own public institutions."

He went on to blast Mamdani as the city continues to face serious public health emergencies, while elements of the local government remain fixated on foreign conflicts over which they have no influence.

All of this is happening while real public health emergencies persist. Rats roam our streets and syringes litter our playgrounds, all while the federal government continues its assault on vaccination science and raises the cost of healthcare. These DOHM employees appear to be prioritizing divisive foreign conflicts over their public health responsibilities. City agencies must remain focused on serving all New Yorkers with professionalism and care.

Others have called for an investigation into whether Mamdani's administration is using taxpayer funds to pursue a political agenda. It is unclear if Speaker Johnson's comment could result in federal action.

