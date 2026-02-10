Even Jimmy Kimmel Is Mocking the Left for Their Sudden Love of Bad Bunny

Even Jimmy Kimmel has taken aim at liberals for their sudden, and in some cases, obsessive, embrace of Bad Bunny, who headlined Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show. The performance was conducted almost entirely in Spanish, with only a handful of English words, and included themes of Puerto Rican independence, alongside a subtle suggestion that “America” extends beyond the United States to encompass the entire Western Hemisphere.

"This week, almost every liberal I know, suddenly, really into Bad Bunny. I mean, people I never heard say the words 'bad' or 'bunny' in their lives. Like 'I can't wait for Bad Bunny.' What's your favorite Bad Bunny song? 'I don't know, but I love him. I love Bad Bunny,'" Kimmel sneered. "Here's the thing about me. Did I know any of the songs Bad Bunny was singing? Absolutely not. Never even heard one second of one of them. Did I understand any of what he was singing? Yes, the word nunca, that was it."

Some critics attributed liberals’ newfound enthusiasm for Bad Bunny to Trump Derangement Syndrome, arguing that many were eager to celebrate the artist less for his music and more for the simple fact that President Trump had bashed the singer.

Following the Super Bowl, President Trump wrote on Truth Social:

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Much of America, rather than watch Bad Bunny, embraced Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show, which was a massive success and drew more than five million viewers, nearly setting a record for the most people ever watching a livestream on YouTube.

WHAT. A. SHOW. 🇺🇸



Thank you to everyone who tuned in for our All-American Halftime Show! What was your favorite part? pic.twitter.com/tMW9vKuKqe — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) February 9, 2026

The counter program was so successful that TPUSA pledged to do another in 2027.

🚨 TPUSA JUST LOCKED IT IN



They’re bringing the ALL-AMERICAN HALFTIME SHOW BACK for 2027, and they’re promising it’s gonna be EVEN BIGGER than this year’s record-smashing blowout!pic.twitter.com/J7WTvOW6Mc — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 9, 2026

