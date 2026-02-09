Don Lemon Defends Bad Bunny's Halftime Show While Admitting He Had No Idea What Was Being Said

Former CNN host Don Lemon launched into a post-halftime rant after Super Bowl 60, admitting he didn’t understand Bad Bunny’s songs or the lyrics during the halftime show, but insisting he didn’t care because the performer “represents what America is about.” Lemon went on to claim that English isn’t even the original language of the United States and took a swipe at Turning Point USA’s counterprogramming, The All-American Halftime Show, mocking Kid Rock for serving as its headliner.

"Halftime thoughts. Here are my halftime thoughts," Lemon began. "So, did I recognize all the music? No. Did I know everything they were singing? No. Did I know everything they were saying? No. Did I care? No. Because I had a great time. And he represents what America is about. America is about immigration. Everybody who is a freaking immigrant. Let's get that very clear."

"And the whole thing about English," he said. "English was not the original language of where we are right now. I mean, maybe, you know, colonizers and whatever, they all came and changed the language. But so no, I'm not offended. I thought it was great. And you know what? Go Bad Bunny and go Latin America. Remember, Puerto Rico is part of America, whether you want to accept that or not."

"So, I don't give a sh*t about Kid Rock, who is singing and touting, having sex with underage people," he went on. "Why would anybody want to listen to that? Why would anybody want to be a part of that? He's gross and disgusting."

"And Erica Kirk should be ashamed of herself for allowing him to be on that platform," he added. "And allowing him to be the headliner in what she's doing. It is disgusting what they're doing."

"And you know what? Go Bad Bunny. You were freaking amazing. It was a great halftime show. And I hope to see more like it," he concluded.

It remains unclear just how popular Bad Bunny’s halftime show truly was. Turning Point USA’s counterprogram attracted more than five million viewers, a striking number for an online event competing directly with one of television’s most-watched broadcasts. Meanwhile, video from inside the stadium shows only a small number of attendees dancing, while much of the crowd stood silently watching the performance, suggesting a far less welcome reception than organizers may have expected.

The president himself blasted the performance on Truth Social, writing:

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

