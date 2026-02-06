Right-Wing Influencer Charged With Felony for Turning ‘Prosecute ICE’ Sculpture to ‘Pro ICE’

Jake Lang, a right-wing influencer, Republican Senate candidate in Florida, and a pardoned January 6 protester, was arrested outside the Minnesota State Capitol on Thursday for defacing an ice sculpture that read "Prosecute ICE" and altering it to read "Pro ICE."

Advertisement

"I'm currently being arrested outside the Minnesota State Capitol for turning the 'PROSECUTE ICE' sign the Democrats erected into the wonderful 'PRO ICE,'" Lang posted on X with a video of him destroying the sculpture attached. He added to the post an ice cube emoji followed by the heart emoji.

I’m currently being arrested outside the Minnesota State Capitol for turning the



“PROSECUTE ICE” sign the Democrats erected



Into the wonderful



“PRO ICE” 🧊❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oc3hDvMWBE — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) February 5, 2026

Lang later added that the state of Minnesota is set to charge him with a felony for $6,000 in damages and that they were taking him to Ramsey County Jail.

They are charging me with a felony for $6000 in damage I’m being taken to Ramsey County Jail in Minnesota — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) February 5, 2026

BREAKING🚨: Arrest footage of Jake Lang (@JakeLang) taking down that ridiculous 'Prosecute ICE' ice sculpture at the MN Capitol. Turned it into 'Pro ICE' like a boss. Now facing a felony for kicking some frozen water.



But if he'd just smashed some cars during a BLM/Antifa… pic.twitter.com/mV2jGdmq7y — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) February 6, 2026

This comes as Minnesota has seen widespread protests and riots against ICE's Operation Metro Surge. Lang has sought to cover these demonstrations. In one high-profile incident, he organized a small pro-ICE, anti-Islam rally with about 10 supporters. Hundreds of anti-ICE counter-protesters outnumbered Lang's group, chasing them off with snowballs, water balloons, and other objects, leading to minor scuffles. Lang claimed that a counter-protester attempted to stab him, though no independent source has verified that allegation.

Jake Lang is protesting Islam in Minnesota getting assaulted left and right, 1A rights smashed by the mob.@TheJusticeDept is completely MIA.



Only Democrats get to protest, riot, impede, assault, and obstruct without consequences.



Two-tier justice in full view. pic.twitter.com/mYpozSOkDB — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 17, 2026

Tensions in the state have escalated as some residents, emboldened by political rhetoric, have directly intervened in ICE operations, creating dangerous confrontations. The consistent violence culminated in the death of two Minnesotans, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by ICE agents during separate encounters. Good struck an ICE agent with her vehicle while interfering with enforcement operations, while Pretti brought a concealed firearm to a protest and intervened as ICE attempted to arrest another individual. Pretti resisted arrest and was shot 10 times.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the shootings are still ongoing.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.