Virginia Is Trying the Seattle Experiment Regarding Salt and Winter Weather. Here's How...
Trump Is Quietly Planning for the Fall of Iran's Regime – Here's What...
NYC Mayor Facing Senate Investigation Over Antisemitism Policies
Gavin Newsom Has Total Meltdown After Finding Out About This Lawsuit
Wisconsin Sheriffs Agree to Cooperate With ICE. The ACLU Is Suing to Stop...
Here's How We Know the Left Really Wants to Eliminate Police Body Cameras
The Left Has Found a Way to Attack President Trump for Lowering Drug...
Here's What Graham Linehan Told Congress About Free Speech in the U.K. (and...
Benghazi Terrorist Zubayr Al-Bakoush Is Now in U.S. Custody
The Milwaukee County Board Just Made the Area a Haven for Criminal Illegal...
The Bad Bunny-ization of American Entertainment
Mamdani Invokes the Bible, Buddhism, and Islam in His Latest Anti-ICE Rant
CA Gubernatorial Candidate, Steve Hilton, Blasts His Republican Rival for Bending a Knee...
Scott Bessent Calmly Shuts Down Senator Warnock’s Anti-Tariff Rant
Tipsheet

Right-Wing Influencer Charged With Felony for Turning ‘Prosecute ICE’ Sculpture to ‘Pro ICE’

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 06, 2026 1:30 PM
Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP, File

Jake Lang, a right-wing influencer, Republican Senate candidate in Florida, and a pardoned January 6 protester, was arrested outside the Minnesota State Capitol on Thursday for defacing an ice sculpture that read "Prosecute ICE" and altering it to read "Pro ICE."

Advertisement

"I'm currently being arrested outside the Minnesota State Capitol for turning the 'PROSECUTE ICE' sign the Democrats erected into the wonderful 'PRO ICE,'" Lang posted on X with a video of him destroying the sculpture attached. He added to the post an ice cube emoji followed by the heart emoji. 

Lang later added that the state of Minnesota is set to charge him with a felony for $6,000 in damages and that they were taking him to Ramsey County Jail.

This comes as Minnesota has seen widespread protests and riots against ICE's Operation Metro Surge. Lang has sought to cover these demonstrations. In one high-profile incident, he organized a small pro-ICE, anti-Islam rally with about 10 supporters. Hundreds of anti-ICE counter-protesters outnumbered Lang's group, chasing them off with snowballs, water balloons, and other objects, leading to minor scuffles. Lang claimed that a counter-protester attempted to stab him, though no independent source has verified that allegation.

Recommended

Here's How We Know the Left Really Wants to Eliminate Police Body Cameras Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

FLORIDA ICE JANUARY 6 MINNESOTA

Tensions in the state have escalated as some residents, emboldened by political rhetoric, have directly intervened in ICE operations, creating dangerous confrontations. The consistent violence culminated in the death of two Minnesotans, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by ICE agents during separate encounters. Good struck an ICE agent with her vehicle while interfering with enforcement operations, while Pretti brought a concealed firearm to a protest and intervened as ICE attempted to arrest another individual. Pretti resisted arrest and was shot 10 times. 

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the shootings are still ongoing.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How We Know the Left Really Wants to Eliminate Police Body Cameras Amy Curtis
Gavin Newsom Has Total Meltdown After Finding Out About This Lawsuit Jeff Charles
Virginia Is Trying the Seattle Experiment Regarding Salt and Winter Weather. Here's How It Turned Out. Matt Vespa
Scott Bessent Calmly Shuts Down Senator Warnock’s Anti-Tariff Rant Dmitri Bolt
Wow: CNN Host Asks Some Good Questions About ICE Detainers...and It Shocked Jacob Frey Matt Vespa
The Left Has Found a Way to Attack President Trump for Lowering Drug Costs Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's How We Know the Left Really Wants to Eliminate Police Body Cameras Amy Curtis
Advertisement