Border Czar Tom Homan Slams the Left for Using Children in Anti-ICE Political Theater

Border Czar Tom Homan tore into left-wing groups in Minneapolis for using children to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, accusing activists of exploiting minors for political theater.

Homan argued that President Trump, unlike previous administrations, is prioritizing the safety of vulnerable children by securing the border, a move he says has dramatically reduced sex trafficking, deporting illegal immigrant criminals, and deploying federal resources to locate more than 100,000 children who disappeared after being trafficked into the United States.

"Why don't you show the funeral of Rachel Morin?" Homan asked. "Why don't you listen to the 19 minutes of Laken Riley fighting for her life? Not that she was, you know, murdered, that for 19 minutes she fought for every breath. fought to survive. How terrified these young women were to be raped and murdered. How about that?"

How about we educate these children on President Trump making his country safe again? How about we educate the children on the last administration, half a million children were smuggled into this country, they lost track of 300,000 of them, and President Trump found 145,000 of them. 145,000 children the last administration wasn't even looking for. Why don't we talk about the quarter million Americans died from fentanyl across the open border? Why don't we talk about the record number of known suspected terrorists across that border? Or the historic increase in sex trafficking in women and children?

"Let's talk about that. President Trump is saving lives every day," Homan added. "The border's the most secure we have in the history of this nation. Less women are being raped, less people are dying making that journey, and this country's safe again. Let's tell that story."

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Tom Homan just ERUPTED in response to the left-wing media using children to protest ICE 🫳🏻🎤



"Why don't you show the funeral of Rachel Morin!? Why don't you listen to the 19 minutes of Laken Riley fighting for her life?!"



"For 19 minutes she fought for every… pic.twitter.com/dSGzkHaWDj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 5, 2026

This comes as left-wing activists, including teachers, have begun training young children to protest the Trump administration on political issues they couldn’t possibly comprehend.

🚨 Little kids in a Boston classroom are literally being taught how to protest Trump and ICE, holding handmade signs and chanting.



Reason #44 to homeschool your kids! pic.twitter.com/ymuuxWgApL — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) February 4, 2026

🤬Why would children of this age need to learn how to protest?🤬



💯This is the indoctrination of our elementary school children.💯



This post led with:

Learning our rights.

Practicing using our voices.

Leading with kindness. pic.twitter.com/RqFanum5ut — 🇺🇸 𝓐𝓟𝓡𝓘𝓛 𝓢𝓟𝓐𝓡𝓚𝓢 🇺🇸 (@AprilSpark1890) February 1, 2026

LEFTIST TEACHERS ARE DRAGGING TINY KIDS INTO ANTI-ICE MARCHES - this is pure madness!



Kindergarteners holding signs against deportations and walls - blue-state schools turning playgrounds into protest zones while parents stay clueless. pic.twitter.com/NfRumqbIpX — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 2, 2026







Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

