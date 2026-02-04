Israeli-American Hostage Keith Siegel Reunites With His Wife at the White House, Thanks Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Keith Siegel, an Israeli-American who was held hostage by Hamas for two years following the October 7, 2023, terror attacks, to the White House on Wednesday, after an initial meeting between Mrs. Trump and Siegel's wife ultimately led to Siegel's freedom.

Aviva Siegel presented the first lady with a personal gift, a handmade book about her husband, and the brutal events surrounding October 7, and shared her husband’s story. Moved by it, the First Lady shared the story with President Trump, a step that ultimately helped secure Siegel’s release as the president moved to end the Israel-Hamas war.

Keith Siegel, an American hostage freed after nearly 16 months in Hamas captivity, delivers remarks upon meeting with @FLOTUS:



"I am eternally grateful to you and @POTUS for bringing me home, and for bringing all of the hostages back to their families." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kDLGoSBtHu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 4, 2026

“That first meeting with Aviva Siegel served as a catalyst to the events leading up to Keith’s freedom. It was clear that day in New York City that Aviva Siegel’s human spirit would move mountains to rescue her husband, Keith,” the First Lady said at the White House.

Keith Siegel said he was grateful to both his wife and the First Lady, not only for their support, but for their effort in helping to ensure all the hostages held by Hamas were able to return home.

“I was deeply moved to hear from the First Lady about the meetings she held with my wife, Aviva, while I was in captivity, and about the strength and support she gave to the families of the hostages throughout that difficult journey,” Keith Siegel said, adding “I am grateful to the First Lady and to the President for their tremendous efforts to secure the return of the hostages, and my own return."

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to First Lady Melania Trump," Aviva Siegel said at the White House "Meeting again today feels profoundly full circle… I am endlessly grateful for Mrs. Trump’s steadfast support over these painful two years.”

