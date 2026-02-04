Comedian Ben Bankas Has Six Sold-Out Minnesota Shows Canceled Due to a Renee Good Joke

Comedian Ben Bankas saw six sold-out shows in Minnesota canceled after he made jokes about Renee Good, who was fatally shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a confrontation where she struck an agent with her vehicle.

"I just found out that my shows were cancelled in Minnesota," Bankas told the crowd as they booed. In a post on Instagram, he said he is "working on a new venue and dates for the fine people of Minnesota."

"Yeah, they were supposed to be next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We sold out six shows in Minnesota, and they cancelled it because, um, honestly, I don't know why," he told the crowd with a smirk.

Bankas suggested the cancellations stemmed from complaints made to the venues hosting his performances.

"Well, yeah, I mean, f**k 'em, obviously. Like, they wanted to cancel it last week, and then we were like, no, you're gonna have to pay me. We just sold out six shows, so you can f**king pay me if you're gonna cancel like that, right?" Bankas said. "They got a weird, you know, a voicemail from a liberal being like: 'You really gonna have a guy on your f**king stage that made a joke about f**king Rene Good?'"

Comedian Ben Bankas. Another that the left is trying to cancel over jokes he made about Renee Good and the anti ice protesters. Had 6 sold out shows cancelled in Minnesota. I like the guy even more now for not caving into the crazies. Comedy is needed. pic.twitter.com/cmgW3Xo6Ke — Rob V (@RobV59) February 3, 2026

In the original joke, Bankas made light of the situation, making fun of Good's wife, who encouraged Good to make the poor decision of interfering with ICE enforcement operations. He added that Good has effectively become the left's Charlie Kirk.

"A moment of silence for Renee Good," Bankas said. "Really hope that dog's okay."

"And her pet."

"That's what you don't want when you're dealing with the police," Bankas added. "Your lesbian wife, just: 'Drive baby drive.'"

"Yeah, her last name was Good, that's what I said after they shot her in the face," Bankas said. "Renee Good, she's dead."

"No, I joke. I honestly, you know, it's, you know, I'm not a liberal, so I don't celebrate the death of people that I don't..."

"I don't hate her, I didn't know her. I mean, now that I know her, I hate her," he added. "But that's the left's Charlie Kirk. They're gonna get shirts, 'I am Renee Good.' 'I am a dumb r****ded lesbian.'"





The Comedy club owner, Bill Collins, said the cancellation was not over the joke, but over security risks that the club simply didn't weren't logistically able to deal with.

"Based on threats and feedback, we all realized a little club like ours is not equipped or able to provide the level of security needed to keep everyone safe," he said. "Even cops were asking us not to put them in the middle of a street protest being planned outside the club,"

Bankas has made several political jokes regarding ICE in the past, blasting people who believe that taxpayer funds should go to supporting illegal immigrants who drain the American welfare system rather than simply deporting them.

"Like, a lot of people are against, you know, ICE, right? What do you want your tax money to go to? You want it to go to f**king feeding these people and housing them or kicking them the f**k out of the country?" he asked. "What do you want? And it's f**ked up because I'm an immigrant. Like, I'm Canadian, but like, I'm an American. I'm an immigrant, but I'm walking around like, you gotta get rid of these people."

