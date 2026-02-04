House Hearing Explodes as Rep. Meeks Shouts at Scott Bessent: 'Stop Covering for the President'

Another fiery exchange unfolded on Wednesday as Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent got into a shouting match with Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, who accused Bessent of covering for the president, and refusing to work for the American people.

Advertisement

Meeks began by questioning the Secretary over alleged business dealings of the Trump family, where he demanded Bessent commit to investigating a UAE-linked firm's stake in the Trump family's crypto venture (World Liberty Financial).

"This is no longer just about a shady crypto deal, or a possible gift, when a foreign-linked investor is putting hundreds of millions of dollars into a company controlled by the president’s family," Rep. Meeks said. "And, at the same time, this president is conducting foreign policy with that country. You know what that creates? It creates a national security concern."

So I’m not going to ask much of you, Mr. Secretary. I just want to know whether you will commit today to pause and heighten the scrutiny of any bank charter or licensing application at the OCC connected to the World Liberty Financial, until all of these conflicts of interest and foreign influence reviews are completed and shared with the United States Congress. All I need to know is, will you halt it and do a complete investigation and scrutiny of this license application?

As Bessent began to speak, Rep. Meeks interrupted, telling the Treasury Secretary it was a yes-or-no question.

“I take that as a ‘no.'” Meeks said as Bessent continued to try to answer the question.

“I’m asking you do your responsibility as Secretary of the Treasury," Rep. Meeks shouted.

"You cannot erase what you did in 2006," Bessent said as Rep. Meeks continued to yell.

The chairman of the committee, Representative French Hill, a Republican from Arkansas, attempted to intervene, informing Rep. Meeks that his time had expired.

"You tell the witness he’s the one that went past your time, Mr. Chairman," Meeks shouted. "He did not answer my question, and he wouldn't pass the time. It was a yes-or-no answer! I asked him will he."

The chairman and Meeks began to speak over one another.

"Stop covering for the president!" Meeks yelled, "Stop being his flunky!"

"Your 2006 trip to Venezuela..." Bessent tried to say, referencing a 2006 trip in which Meeks allegedly visited Hugo Chávez in Venezuela after R. Allen Stanford, who was later convicted in a Ponzi scheme, reportedly asked him to press Chávez to investigate a whistleblower. While the trip was publicly pitched as a thank-you for Chávez’s discounted heating oil program for low-income Americans, critics saw it as influence-peddling.

"Stop covering for the president," Meeks shouted. "Don’t be a flunky! Work for the American people! Work for the American people! Don’t be a cover-up for the mob!"

"Maybe you’re going to see your friend Nicolás Maduro in Brooklyn prison," Bessent fired back.

Advertisement

🚨 HOLY CRAP! CHAOS as Democrat Rep. Greg Meeks goes BERSERK while Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent gives his testimony



"STOP BEING HIS FLUNKY! You're covering FOR THE PRESIDENT! Don't be a FLUNKY, work for the people!"



"I take that as a NO! You do NOT want to answer the question! I… pic.twitter.com/gjvBlpfD9h — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 4, 2026

The tense exchanges capped a heated Wednesday hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, where Bessent faced questions on everything from economic policy and tariffs to inflation and immigration’s impact on housing.

The clash between Meeks and Bessent came shortly after California Democrat and committee ranking member Maxine Waters bluntly told the secretary to “shut up," as she questioned him on the inflationary effects of President Trump's tariff policy. She also fought with the chairman, blaming Bessent for using up all of her time.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.