Greg Gutfeld Blasts Hollywood and Billie Eilish for Their Hypocrisy and Disconnect From Reality

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld tore into Billie Eilish and other celebrities for turning the Grammys into a political soapbox, as stars used the ceremony to attack Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and offer hypocritical land acknowledgements.

“I don’t want to be a hypocrite, Dana, so I have to point out that this show is being filmed on stolen land. This used to be Glenn Beck’s studio, " Gutfeld quipped. "I love Billie Eilish because she managed to be stupid on not just one issue but stupid on two issues simultaneously. She’s upping her game. How can the land be stolen if there is no border? So she's absolutely amazing, and Jesse, you're right, she has this massive house on stolen land, and she has to turn that into a casino. Because that's the only way forward."

"I don't expect to move out immediately, but turn it into a casino, let people in. I know she has some stalkers, what's that about? How come she keeps out stalkers? I don't understand this. not about politics at all, it's about persona," Gutfeld continued. "You know, Don Lemon got a standing ovation from them, but it's not about him, you know. Because Don is Don, he's an ambulance chaser, but the ambulance is status. Its the people who give it to him. Why do they give it to them?"

Gutfeld went on to blast Hollywood celebrities as a collective riddled with imposter syndrome, arguing that they seek validation by echoing the same approved political slogans, less out of conviction than a desperate need to fit in with one another.

You have to understand their children. When they are out there, they look like adults, but they are actually children. They don't really have a background that everybody else does. They're frightened, insecure, they're really worried about fitting in. So even though they will dress like a rebel, they will embrace any slogan because deep down they fear that their deficiencies will be exposed. They are basketcases. Every person in there is a basketcase worried about their imposter syndrome, and wondering when will their luck run out. So what they do, it's amazing because everybody thinks of them as stand-out celebrities, they will do anything to fit in. Which is why they went after Nicki Minaj, because she refused to, and by refusing to fit in, they felt like 'Oh my god, people can actually see us, they actually can see us for what we are. We're just a bunch of followers, and we are terrified.'

He also argued that the celebrities in attendance are profoundly disconnected from the realities most Americans face each day. The result, he said, is a culture of self-congratulation, lavish empathy for those within their own circles, and little to no empathy for the everyday American outside them.

Giving Don Lemon an ovation tells you how much they hate you, the consumer. It was the consumer's church, the person in America's church that he stormed, that he scared those children, but that he tried ot sabatoge. But they don't think that way. Their empathy is purely performative, and it's not real. But by embracing him, they piss on them. And I love how transparent they are in their subservient stupidity. I love how they did it so quickly. boom, bat signal.

"While they were doing that, what was going on? We have the lowest murder rate in history. ICE found 2,700 exploited children. They located 45,000 missing migrant kids, while they [Hollywood] were doig adderall and pilates. I mean, ICE did more in a few days than they will ever do in a lifetime. In a lifetime," Gutfeld added. "Maybe thats why they're upset. I think ICE rescuing all these kids has put a real damper in their pipeline of underage sex workers."

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

