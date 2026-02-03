Arrested for Disrupting Worship, Don Lemon Is Already on a Publicity Tour

Don Lemon is already on a publicity tour, after he was arrested last week for allegedly inciting a riot that disrupted Sunday worship at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, so he could confront a preacher who also serves as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official. On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Lemon recounted his arrest, framing it as a deliberate attempt by the administration to turn him into a spectacle.

Advertisement

"I pressed the elevator button, and all of the sudden I feel myself being jostled, and people were trying to grab me and put me in handcuffs," Lemon recalled. "And I said, 'What are you doing here?' They said, 'We are here to arrest you.' And I said, 'Well, who are you?' And then finally they identified themselves, and then I said, 'Well, if you are who you are, then where's the warrant?'"

And they didn't have a warrant, so they had to wait for someone from outside, an FBI guy, to come in to show me a warrant on a cell phone, and by that time, I was like trying to figure out what was going on, get my bearings. My glasses had fallen on the floor. I can't read that. So they had to pick my glasses up, and I read it, and still, what does that mean?

And then they, it was a bunch of guys, and they took me outside. The FBI guys were out there. It had to be, maybe, a dozen people. Which is a waste, Jimmy, of resources, because I told them weeks before, maybe once or twice... I think my attorney tried to contact them once maybe twice, that I could just go in and it could just be the folks working there that day. And they wouldn't have all these people following me around.

"They want that, they want to embarrass you," Lemon added. "They want to intimidate you, they want to instill fear, and that's why they did it that way."

🚨 JUST IN: Don Lemon is furious that he got arrested for storming a church, saying all of the federal agents scared him and that it was too much



“They want to strike fear, intimidate you, embarrass you!” 🤡



How about the churchgoers you terrorized?!pic.twitter.com/g21jvRQyx0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 3, 2026

Lemon is accused of violating civil rights law, after a federal grand jury indicted him on conspiracy against rights of religious freedom at a place of worship, plus injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of religious freedom.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.