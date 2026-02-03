CNN Admits the Vast Majority of Americans, Including Democrats and Black Americans Support Voter ID Laws

CNN analysts were forced to admit that, even according to their own polling, the issue of voter ID laws is not controversial and is supported by well over 75 percent of Americans.

"Photo ID to vote, and the American people are with NickiMinaj. Because what are we talking about here. Take a look here, favor voter ID to vote. Look, I've got all this polling here going back since 2018 you'll notice on all of it, its all north of 75 percent," CNN's Harry Enten said. "Seventy-six percent, 76 percent, 76 percent, 81 percent, and then 83 percent in the last year of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj, they favor photo ID to be able to vote."

"What about by party, what's the party breakdown?" the CNN host asked.

"Yeah. Normally, you might expect, hey, there'd be a big divide by party, with Republicans really for it and Democrats really against it. But not really here. I mean, just take a look here, favor voter ID to vote, you got 95 percent of Republicans, pretty much all of them, but even 71 percent of Democrats favor photo ID to vote," Enten continued.

"So again, Nicki Minaj posting that on X. And what you see is that the American people, actually, it's not really all that controversial. The American people are with Nicki Minaj, whether they are Republicans or even if they are Democrats. We're talking about 7 in 10 Democrats agreeing with Nicki Minaj that you, in fact, should show a voter photo ID to vote."

CNN went further, reporting that even a majority of black Americans support voter ID laws. For years, Democrats have claimed these laws are inherently racist, often suggesting that black Americans are incapable of obtaining identification. And yet, that racist talking point has been disproven by none other than CNN.

"Let's take a look here, favor photo ID to vote," Enten went on. "Eighty-five percent of white people favor it, 82 percent of Latinos, 76 percent of black Americans favor it. So the bottom line is this: voter ID is not controversial in this country. A photo ID to vote is not controversial in this country. It is not controversial by party, and it is not controversial by race. The vast majority of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj that, in fact, you should have a photo ID to be able to vote."

On Sunday, Minaj wrote on X, "What sensible forward thinking cutting edge leading nation is having a DEBATE on whether or not there should be VOTER ID?!?!!!! Like?!?!? They’re actually fighting NOT to have ppl present ID while voting for your leaders!!!!! Do you get it?!?!!!! Do you get it now?!?!!!"

What sensible forward thinking cutting edge leading nation is having a DEBATE on whether or not there should be VOTER ID?!?!!!! Like?!?!? They’re actually fighting NOT to have ppl present ID while voting for your leaders!!!!! Do you get it?!?!!!! Do you get it now?!?!!! — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

Nicki Minaj has recently emerged as an ally of President Trump and conservative causes, stepping into politics by speaking out against the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. She has appeared with the president, attended Turning Point USA events, and was a special guest at the 2025 AmericaFest, marking her growing role in the conservative movement.

