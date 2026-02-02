Trump Threatens to Sue Michael Wolff, Epstein Estate After the Latest Epstein Files Release

President Trump has threatened legal action against writer Michael Wolff and the estate of Jeffrey Epstein following the latest release of the Epstein Files. Trump maintains that the documents absolve him of any involvement with Epstein. The release itself, however, has generated fresh speculation rather than clarity.

"It looked like this guy, Wolff, was a writer, was conspiring with Epstein to do harm to me," Trump said aboard Air Force One. "I didn’t see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left, that Wolff, who's a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me, politically or otherwise, and that came through loud and clear."

Wolff responded to the president, welcoming a lawsuit.

"Bring it on," Wolff said. I believe the American public knew the real nature of Donald Trump's long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein; they would turn away with horror and revulsion. So sue me. Let's sue each other. I have nothing to hide. But Mr. President, but you surely do."

Michael Wolff has sought to cast himself as a journalist uniquely positioned to explain the depth and dynamics of the alleged Trump–Epstein relationship, citing extensive off-the-record access to Epstein and later-released emails. He also amplified Epstein’s claim that Trump was his “closest friend for ten years” and highlighted Trump’s efforts to distance himself from that history once he entered politics. Wolff’s own emails, however, reveal that he advised Epstein on how to weaponize the relationship.

This comes amid a fresh wave of claims following the latest release of the Epstein Files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which saw 3.5 million documents made public. The disclosure was intended to put conspiracy theories and pure speculation to rest; instead, it has only fueled them, as the DOJ included what it described as “untrue” and “sensationalist claims against President Trump” in the release.

They added that had the “untrue” claims been credible, they would have already been weaponized against the president under the Biden administration.

The Department of Justice wrote:

This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act. Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.

In case you forgot, Wolff wrote a controversial book, Fire and Fury, in 2018, about the Trump White House, which was met with skepticism, even from mainstream media folks, for being gossipy, unverified, and riddled with errors and inaccuracies. Wolff had zero access while writing what is arguably largely a piece of fiction, so this development is par for the course.

