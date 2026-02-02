President Trump Announces a Major Trade Deal With India

President Trump has unveiled the latest in his string of high-profile trade agreements, this time with India, a country swiftly moving from a developing economy toward a leading economic powerhouse in Asia.

Advertisement

Under the new agreement, India will shift away from Russian oil, turning instead to supplies from the U.S. and Venezuela, while tariffs on Indian goods drop from 25 percent to 18 percent. The deal also locks in commitments for India to significantly increase its purchases of American products, marking a major win for U.S. trade and influence in Asia.

"It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!"

Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) February 2, 2026

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, returned the sentiment, saying he was excited to work with President Trump to benefit both Americans and Indians.

"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today," he wrote on X. "Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace .I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights.

Advertisement

Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.



When two large economies and the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.