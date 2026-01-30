When Life Gives You Lemons: White House Taunts Don Lemon Following His Arrest

The White House moved swiftly to taunt Don Lemon after he was arrested, early on Friday, for inciting a riot which disrupted a Minnesota church service, following revelations that one of its pastors serves as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official.

"When life gives you lemons..." the official White House account wrote on X. The image featured a blakc and white picture of the former CNN host with the words, "Don Lemon Arrested for Involvement in the St. Paul Church Riots."

When life gives you lemons... ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/wxry0fudOj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 30, 2026

Three others were also arreste din connection the church riot.

"At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X.

At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.



More details soon. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 30, 2026

"Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done," Abbe Lowell, Lemon's lawyer said in a statement. "The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work."

Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.

BREAKING: Don Lemon’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, confirms Lemon was taken into federal custody in Los Angeles on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/JNhkbM7n0C — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2026

Despite Lemon's lawyers' statement, interfering with religious services can become a federal crime when it involves deliberate, coordinated actions aimed at depriving individuals of their constitutional rights, specifcially the right to freely practice their religion.

Charges against Lemon have yet to be announced.

