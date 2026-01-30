Border Czar Tom Homan Reveals That ICE, FBI Have Located More Than 145,000 Unaccompanied Alien Children

Border Czar Tom Homan revealed on Friday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in cooperation with the FBI and the Office of Refugee Resettlement, has been able to locate more than 145,000 illegal immigrant children, out of the more than 300,000 that were let into the United States by the Biden administration.

The dedicated, talented, and compassionate men and women of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of Refugee Resettlement at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services continue to tirelessly to run down hundreds of thousands of leads and work numerous investigations to locate more than 300,000 unaccompanied alien children that the Biden Administration turned over to unvetted sponsors, lost track of, and weren’t looking forward. Through their outstanding efforts, they have so far been able to locate more than 145,000!

"President Trump promised that we would find these children," Homan added. "And under his strong leadership and with his unwavering support, the patriots at these, and other partner, agencies have been—and will continue to do—just that."

This comes as the Border Czar was deployed to Minnesota to take command of ICE operations in the state following the fatal shooting of two Minneapolis residents by federal law enforcement. At a press conference on Thursday, he blasted Democrats and prior administrations for creating the problem and chaos that the Trump administration is dealing wiht currently.

