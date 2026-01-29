Stand With ICE
Notice Anything Familiar About These Participants at CNN's MN Town Hall? The Trump...
When a Failed MSNBC Host Spewed This Lunacy About ICE, It Was Game...
Ted Cruz Has a Brutal Plan to Corner Senate Democrats
Police Arrest New York City Man for Driving His Vehicle Into a Synagogue
Former North Carolina Official Facing Charges After Drugging Kids' Ice Cream
According to Sunny Hostin, This Is the Only Reason People Care About Anti-ICE...
Another Day, Another Historically Illiterate Take From Brandon Johnson
VIP
Hollywood Says It Wants a Revolution. How Do They Think That'll Work for...
Looney Tunes: Here's the Ridiculous Reason Why the EU Fined X As Part...
VIP
Daily Wire Co-Founder on the Key Difference Between Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson
Poll: A Majority of Americans Overwhelmingly Support the Pro-Senior Provisions in the Big...
Rand Paul Thinks Trump Broke the Constitution, Rubio Absolutely Shuts Him Down
Connecticut Jury Indicts Man Accused of Defrauding Small Businesses Nationwide
Tipsheet

Trump Flexes His Tariff Power, Recalls Forcing Macron's Hand on Prescription Drug Prices

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 29, 2026 5:30 PM
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

President Trump revealed just how effective his tariff power can be Thursday, showing how he strong-armed French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders of more than a dozen other countries to grant the United States the Most Favored Nation rate for prescription drug pricing. 

Advertisement

"He said, 'No, I won't do that, Donald. You are asking me to double the cost of our prescription. We will not do that,'" President Trump said of the French president.

I mean, look, you've been ripping us off for decades; we are not going to do that anymore. You can do it under Biden, Obama, and other people. You're not going to do that under us. We won't do it. I said 'Well, if you don't do it, I'm going to charge you a 25 percent tariff on all of your wine, champagne, and everything else you're selling to the United States.

"He said, 'Like I said, I will do it,'" Trump recalled.

"That was the end of the conversation, right?" President Trump asked. "That was the end of the conversation. So now we have [Most] Faovred Nations [drug pricing]. Everybody said it would be impossible to get. And I then had the same conversation with 15 other countries, and every one of them agreed after a short conversation."

"They all said no," Trump said. "And then within a matter of seconds, they said, 'We would be very happy to do that, thank you for asking in such a nice way.'"

Recommended

When a Failed MSNBC Host Spewed This Lunacy About ICE, It Was Game Over Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This comes as the Supreme Court weighs whether President Trump has the authority to impose tariffs as broadly as he has. The president has warned that a ruling against his authority would harm the country and undo the trillions of dollars in U.S. investment promised by foreign powers. As a backup, he has announced that his administration has identified other laws that could be used to impose tariffs.

During oral arguments in November, the Supreme Court appeared unlikely to rule in the president’s favor.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When a Failed MSNBC Host Spewed This Lunacy About ICE, It Was Game Over Matt Vespa
Notice Anything Familiar About These Participants at CNN's MN Town Hall? The Trump WH Recognized It. Matt Vespa
Rand Paul Thinks Trump Broke the Constitution, Rubio Absolutely Shuts Him Down Dmitri Bolt
Ted Cruz Has a Brutal Plan to Corner Senate Democrats Jeff Charles
Minnesota Just Agreed to a Major Concession to the Trump Administration on Immigration Enforcement Jeff Charles
Say It Ain’t So, Ro Khanna Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

When a Failed MSNBC Host Spewed This Lunacy About ICE, It Was Game Over Matt Vespa
Advertisement