Poll: A Majority of Americans Overwhelmingly Support the Pro-Senior Provisions in the Big Beautiful Bill

A new poll by Seniors Matter For America, a conservative coalition advancing President Trump’s Seniors First Agenda, finds that the pro-senior provisions in the Big Beautiful Bill are widely popular with voters, including in battleground states.

The survey shows that Trump holds a positive approval rating with senior voters (+4) and that key seniors-first policies, from Social Security tax cuts to lower prescription drug costs, enjoy overwhelming support, highlighting a potential path for Republicans to broaden their voter base for the upcoming 2026 midterms.

According to the poll, 67 percent of voters support eliminating taxes on Social Security, a figure that rises to 71 percent among seniors, while 76 percent back a $6,000 tax exemption for older Americans. Support is even higher for efforts to lower prescription drug costs, with 81 percent of voters favoring policies that give seniors direct access to the best available prices.

The data also shows a clear consensus around protecting Medicare and Medicare Advantage, programs supported by 62 percent of voters overall.

A majority of battleground voters, 53 percent, including nearly two-thirds of seniors, 64 percent, oppose a government-run single-payer system that would eliminate private insurance options.

At the same time, voters express strong aversions to changes that could affect seniors’ health care. Eighty-four percent say they are concerned about efforts to take away Medicare Advantage, and 64 percent say they would be less likely to support a candidate who voted to harm Medicare or Medicare Advantage.

Seniors remain a decisive voting bloc, even as youth have been credited as the driving force behind President Trump's re-election. The poll shows that, even so, seniors continue to strongly back policies that protect their benefits and lower costs, a priority that President Trump and Republicans should continue to champion.

