Gutfeld Goes Nuclear on Jessica Tarlov for Democrats' Performative Outrage Over ICE Fatalities

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld was having none of it Wednesday night.

As Jessica Tarlov raised concerns about the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Gutfeld exploded, accusing her of running cover for Democrats who he says are directly responsible for the chaos President Trump and ICE are now trying to clean up. He went further, torching Democrats for what he called their total indifference to innocent Americans killed by criminal illegal immigrants, while suddenly finding endless outrage when two suspects are shot and killed by federal immigration authorities.

"Nothing you said matters," Gurfeld said. "Everything you said does not matter."

"It does to millions of people," Tarlvo retorted.

"No, it doesn't, because everything you mentioned are the consequences..." Gutfeld said as Tarlov scoffed at his comment.

"Oh, go ahead and scoff," Gutfeld replied. "How did we get here? Pull back, how did we get here? An open border that let millions in, and you guys didn't give two ounces..."

"Alex Pretti, snuck right through that border," Tarlov said mockingly.

"Alright, alright, alright," Gutfeld said, before composing himself.

We had dozens of deaths where you didn't say sh*t. Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Mollie Tibbetts... I'm going to just do it, because I can't believe we are still talking about this. There's three pages of women who have been murdered by illegal aliens, in the last like seven or eight years. The seven or eight years that we have been talking about this and mocked over it. When we showed the border being overrun, and people laughed at us. And now you're here...It's like you're the maid trying to clean up a mess, and somebody there is staring at you, going 'Oh, you gotta clean it up better.' No, you made the mess; this is the Democrat Party's mess that we are trying to clean up. And you're saying, 'Wow, these ICE agents are using terrible language.' We don't care.

Gutfeld went on to accuse Democrats of performative outrage, suddenly invoking the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti while ignoring the many people killed during the Obama years. In his telling, Democrats seize on every death tied to ICE for political gain, even as they remain, he argued, the very architects of the crisis they now pretend to condemn.

I'm bored by this. I'm absolutely bored by this. I'm bored by the Nazi stuff, I'm bored by the concerned people in the media that were not concerned when innocent women were raped and murdered. They didn't care about the 50 who died when they were incarcertaed under Obama. They didn't care about the 27 or 30 that were shot under Obama. But now they care. You deserve no attention on this. You deserve no credibility on this. It's actually comical. Because here is my feeling. It seems like you are ready for another one. You had Good, that one for a couple of weeks, you had this guy (Pretti) went for a week or so, you're going to need a third one. This is what this is about. Because this is what creates the motivation, the motivation for this drama. This drama that could have been prevented if you guys just listened to the sensible people.

Why is it that cities that aren't sanctuary aren't having any violence? Why is it that the rate of violence in Minneapolis is five to seven times higher than cities that are three to four times larger? Why is that? You guys are always feigning this performative ignorance that you don't understand things. You never explain your own ignorance. Why is there so much violence in Minneapolis and not Texas? See, there are different people. There are people who, when they hear an awful crime, when Mollie Tibbetts is murdered, they think of their wife, they think of their kids, they think of their sister, they think of their mother. What do Democrats think about? Just a step before they think about their family, they think: How does it affect my public persona? Hows it affect my potential politically? How do I deal with this so that I get instant gratification and empathy?

"We don't think like that," Gutfeld said. "We don't care. You can call me a monster, that's saying that all of these people get deported, I don't care. I don't care about any of this performance anymore, Jessica. It's done. And you know what, neither does Trump. People voted for the law; they want the law. If you want to cry about murderers and rapists, do it on your own time."

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Greg Gutfeled GOES HAYWIRE after Jessica Tarlov sets him off!



"We had dozens of American deaths where YOU DIDN'T SAY SH*T." 🔥



"I’m absolutely BORED by this. I’m bored by the Nazi stuff, bored by the 'concerned' people in the media that weren't concerned when… pic.twitter.com/PGSQVoyYye — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 29, 2026

